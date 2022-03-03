Here is the code as it was before.
let video = document.createElement("div");
The equals sign is the assignment operator:
let video = document.createElement("div");
^ assignment operator
The part that is being assigned is:
let video = document.createElement("div");
\---------------------------/ being assigned
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/ you ended up with:
let video;
It looks like you only removed the assignment part.
You need to make a call to that createVideo() function there instead, and assign that to the video variable.