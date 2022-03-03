asasass: asasass: and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function. I don’t know what that means.

Here is the code as it was before.

let video = document.createElement("div");

The equals sign is the assignment operator:

let video = document.createElement("div"); ^ assignment operator

The part that is being assigned is:

let video = document.createElement("div"); \---------------------------/ being assigned

In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/ you ended up with:

let video;

It looks like you only removed the assignment part.

You need to make a call to that createVideo() function there instead, and assign that to the video variable.