Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#539

Let’s go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/

We want to extract the two lines of createElement and classList out to a new function. Once they are in a new function we can then also use it later, on down below in the addPlayer tests, but before any of that we need that function.

Just above the “afterPlayerReady handler” test we can add a function called createVideo. That function will move elsewhere later, but above that “afterPlayerReady handler” test makes it easy to keep both the function and the place that we’re using it, within viewing distance of each other on the page.

The createElement and classList lines can be copied into that createVideo function, with the third statement in that function being to return the video.

We can then remove the classList line from the test, and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.

#540

How can I fix this? https://jsfiddle.net/3a8m65t1/1/

   function createVideo() {
      let video;
      video = document.createElement("video");
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      return video;
    }

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.classList.add("video");
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
#541

Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/

The only lines being extracted out to a createVideo function are lines 146 and 147. No more than that.

#542

I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/

    function createVideo() {
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.classList.add("video");
      return video;
    }
    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });

      let video;
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = document.createElement("video");
    });
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
#543

The following code is going to be a problem:

      let video;
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

It is not what was asked to be done, but the next test (about addPlayer with no arguments or an empty argument) will help to expose the problem in the above code.

Do you want to fix up the above code now, or leave it until after other refactorings have been done when we move on to the next test?

#544

Yes I want to fix it now.

I added that in just now, but you said it is wrong.

What should be done instead?

I should remove classList from here: https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/

removed: video.classList.add(“video”);

    function createVideo() {
      const video = document.createElement("div");
    
      return video;
    }

and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.

I don’t know what that means.

This? https://jsfiddle.net/hc9a2d5g/2/

    function createVideo() {
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.add("createVideo");
      return video;
    }
#545

Here is the code as it was before.

      let video = document.createElement("div");

The equals sign is the assignment operator:

      let video = document.createElement("div");
                ^  assignment operator

The part that is being assigned is:

      let video = document.createElement("div");
                  \---------------------------/  being assigned

In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/ you ended up with:

    let video;

It looks like you only removed the assignment part.

You need to make a call to that createVideo() function there instead, and assign that to the video variable.

#546

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/ac8bg0tv/2/

let video = document.createElement("createVideo");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
#547

No not like that. Use the createVideo() function we just made.

#548

I don’t understand what that means.

This? https://jsfiddle.net/3gt0a1sb/1/

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });

      let video =  function createVideo() {
      }
      
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

Wait, was I supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/yt76k9qw/1/

Is this good?

      let video = createVideo();
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
#549

Yes, using createVideo() for the assignment is what has been asked.

Next up with the refactoring is the let keyword that’s used there. We should only use let if we intend to later on reassign that variable. We should use const there instead of let.

#550

Here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lxcj63tp/

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = createVideo();
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
#551

Hopefully all this refactoring I am doing is going to make it easier for me to do the other tests.

Maybe that is the whole point.

#552

Yes, as we now get to see the point of that createVideo() function too.

Further down in the tests in the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, we can replace the createElement assignment with createVideo() too.

#553

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/xu7gb5a4/3/

function createVideo() {
    const video = document.createElement("VIDEO");
    video.classList.add("video");
    return video;
  }
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;
      const video = createVideo();
      
      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;
      const video = createVideo();
      
      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      
      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;
      const video = createVideo();
      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
#554

I don’t see you having done anything that was asked there, so I need to use a diff tool to learn what was done.

All of what you did was completely wrong, and failed to be anything close to what was asked.

#555

The code passes, so I don’t understand what I need to do, or how to fix what I did.

How do I fix this? https://jsfiddle.net/xu7gb5a4/3/

function createVideo() {
    const video = document.createElement("VIDEO");
    video.classList.add("video");
    return video;
  }
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;
      const video = createVideo();
      
      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;
      const video = createVideo();
      
      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      
      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;
      const video = createVideo();
      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
#556

That can only be fixed by removing all that you did.

Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/Lxcj63tp/ and just make the one simple change to the one line that you have been asked to change.

In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.

#557

That gives me a failing test. https://jsfiddle.net/mx09ezL5/1/

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      const video = createVideo();
    });
#558

Here is the error message: ReferenceError: createVideo is not defined

As I mentioned earlier, that function now needs to move.

We now have a good motivation to move the showVideo() function. Right now the showVideo() function is being defined inside of the init section. Things defined in there aren’t accessible from the addPlayer section. To solve that we move the showVideo() function upwards in scope, so that it can be seen from both the init section and the addPlayer section. Moving it up between the removeIframeScripts() and the stubYT() functions is a good solution to that.

That will solve the the issue.

You did however create another problem by doing something inapproprate to that line in the beforeEach section, which will cause a different problem and error message to occur. That will be fixed by correcting the error that you made.