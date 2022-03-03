Let’s go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/

We want to extract the two lines of createElement and classList out to a new function. Once they are in a new function we can then also use it later, on down below in the addPlayer tests, but before any of that we need that function.

Just above the “afterPlayerReady handler” test we can add a function called createVideo. That function will move elsewhere later, but above that “afterPlayerReady handler” test makes it easy to keep both the function and the place that we’re using it, within viewing distance of each other on the page.

The createElement and classList lines can be copied into that createVideo function, with the third statement in that function being to return the video.

We can then remove the classList line from the test, and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.