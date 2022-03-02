Yes, that is the div element. Now use classList to add the “video” classname to the div element.
This: https://jsfiddle.net/aejz0uqv/1/
const video = document.createElement("div");
videoPlayer.addPlayer("video");
this: https://jsfiddle.net/pgucowtv/
const video = document.createElement("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer("video");
I think this one? https://jsfiddle.net/pgucowtv/2/
const video = document.createElement("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
No, none of those. It must be exactly as I showed it to you in post #526
You showed me this:
I’m replacing it with this?
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
https://jsfiddle.net/fk1n4057/
Expected spy afterPlayerReady-handler to have been called.
You removed the the code that calls the addPlayer() method. That addPlayer() line needs to be there too.
https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
Okay, let’s do that. We have just finished using createElement and classList to create a
<div class="video"> element, which is the proper type of video element that we need to give to the addPlayer() function.
In the addPlayer tests section we also need to update that video that’s used in there. Currently it’s a
<video> element, but it really should be a
<div class="video"> element that we use there instead.
We could just copy the existing createElement and classList code from the init tests down to the addPlayer tests, but then we’ll have two sets of the same code, doing the same thing. Now typically we wait until there’s a third set before reducing that duplication, but we do have a third set of tests for the play button that we’ll eventually get to somewhere in the future. So given that, (and here’s the question), do you think that it’s suitable to use a function now to create that
<div class="video"> element?
yes I think so.
But I do not know how to do it.
or absolutely not.
I don’t know how to do this.
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = document.createElement("video");
});
Let’s go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/
We want to extract the two lines of createElement and classList out to a new function. Once they are in a new function we can then also use it later, on down below in the addPlayer tests, but before any of that we need that function.
Just above the “afterPlayerReady handler” test we can add a function called createVideo. That function will move elsewhere later, but above that “afterPlayerReady handler” test makes it easy to keep both the function and the place that we’re using it, within viewing distance of each other on the page.
The createElement and classList lines can be copied into that createVideo function, with the third statement in that function being to return the video.
We can then remove the classList line from the test, and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.
How can I fix this? https://jsfiddle.net/3a8m65t1/1/
function createVideo() {
let video;
video = document.createElement("video");
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
return video;
}
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
stubYT(iframe);
});
Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/
The only lines being extracted out to a createVideo function are lines 146 and 147. No more than that.
I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
let video;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = document.createElement("video");
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
The following code is going to be a problem:
let video;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
It is not what was asked to be done, but the next test (about addPlayer with no arguments or an empty argument) will help to expose the problem in the above code.
Do you want to fix up the above code now, or leave it until after other refactorings have been done when we move on to the next test?
Yes I want to fix it now.
I added that in just now, but you said it is wrong.
What should be done instead?
I should remove classList from here: https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/
removed: video.classList.add(“video”);
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
return video;
}
and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.
I don’t know what that means.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/hc9a2d5g/2/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.add("createVideo");
return video;
}
Here is the code as it was before.
let video = document.createElement("div");
The equals sign is the assignment operator:
let video = document.createElement("div");
^ assignment operator
The part that is being assigned is:
let video = document.createElement("div");
\---------------------------/ being assigned
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/ you ended up with:
let video;
It looks like you only removed the assignment part.
You need to make a call to that createVideo() function there instead, and assign that to the video variable.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/ac8bg0tv/2/
let video = document.createElement("createVideo");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
No not like that. Use the createVideo() function we just made.
I don’t understand what that means.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/3gt0a1sb/1/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
let video = function createVideo() {
}
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
Wait, was I supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/yt76k9qw/1/
Is this good?
let video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
Yes, using createVideo() for the assignment is what has been asked.
Next up with the refactoring is the
let keyword that’s used there. We should only use
let if we intend to later on reassign that variable. We should use
const there instead of
let.
Here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lxcj63tp/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});