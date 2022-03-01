asasass: asasass: Maybe asking me questions was a better idea?

Okay, let’s do that. We have just finished using createElement and classList to create a <div class="video"> element, which is the proper type of video element that we need to give to the addPlayer() function.

In the addPlayer tests section we also need to update that video that’s used in there. Currently it’s a <video> element, but it really should be a <div class="video"> element that we use there instead.