Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#526

No, that’s not appropriate either, but that’s further down in the code and we will get to that while refactoring the code.

Instead of me asking you questions to try and engage you in this, I’m just going to give answers instead.

The same type of video element that’s used in the HTML code needs to be used. Here’s what one looks like:

        <div class="video video-frame"></div>

The video-frame part isn’t needed when it comes to our use of it with the videoPlayer code.

The minimal code that’s needed to create that is using createElement to create a div element, and then using classList to add video to it.

const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");

The addPlayer() code also needs to check that it’s a suitable video element that’s given to it, which means that it should check that the classname is video, but that’s a redesign for later, after the refactoring has been done.

1 Like
#527

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/zp09y3f2/2/

      const stubVideo = document.createElement("div");
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });

Or this? https://jsfiddle.net/zp09y3f2/4/

Where it fails:

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.classList.add("video");

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
#528

I do this next?

The addPlayer() code also needs to check that it’s a suitable video element that’s given to it, which means that it should check that the classname is video

    const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.classList.add("video");

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = document.createElement("video");
    });

Maybe asking me questions was a better idea?

#529

That’s nearly right, but instead of being stubVideo it needs to be video instead, and you also need to use classList to add the video class to it.

We won’t be doing any of that until after the refactoring is finished, for which there’s still some more to go.

1 Like
#530

https://jsfiddle.net/kg8v1ew7/

  it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
#531

Yes, that is the div element. Now use classList to add the “video” classname to the div element.

#532

This: https://jsfiddle.net/aejz0uqv/1/

      const video = document.createElement("div");
      videoPlayer.addPlayer("video");

this: https://jsfiddle.net/pgucowtv/

      const video = document.createElement("video");
      videoPlayer.addPlayer("video");

I think this one? https://jsfiddle.net/pgucowtv/2/

     const video = document.createElement("video");
     videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
#533

No, none of those. It must be exactly as I showed it to you in post #526

#534

You showed me this:

I’m replacing it with this?

const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");

https://jsfiddle.net/fk1n4057/

Expected spy afterPlayerReady-handler to have been called.

#535

You removed the the code that calls the addPlayer() method. That addPlayer() line needs to be there too.

1 Like
#536

https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.classList.add("video");
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
#537

Okay, let’s do that. We have just finished using createElement and classList to create a <div class="video"> element, which is the proper type of video element that we need to give to the addPlayer() function.

In the addPlayer tests section we also need to update that video that’s used in there. Currently it’s a <video> element, but it really should be a <div class="video"> element that we use there instead.

We could just copy the existing createElement and classList code from the init tests down to the addPlayer tests, but then we’ll have two sets of the same code, doing the same thing. Now typically we wait until there’s a third set before reducing that duplication, but we do have a third set of tests for the play button that we’ll eventually get to somewhere in the future. So given that, (and here’s the question), do you think that it’s suitable to use a function now to create that <div class="video"> element?

#538

yes I think so.

But I do not know how to do it.

or absolutely not.

I don’t know how to do this.

describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = document.createElement("video");
    });
#539

Let’s go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/

We want to extract the two lines of createElement and classList out to a new function. Once they are in a new function we can then also use it later, on down below in the addPlayer tests, but before any of that we need that function.

Just above the “afterPlayerReady handler” test we can add a function called createVideo. That function will move elsewhere later, but above that “afterPlayerReady handler” test makes it easy to keep both the function and the place that we’re using it, within viewing distance of each other on the page.

The createElement and classList lines can be copied into that createVideo function, with the third statement in that function being to return the video.

We can then remove the classList line from the test, and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.

#540

How can I fix this? https://jsfiddle.net/3a8m65t1/1/

   function createVideo() {
      let video;
      video = document.createElement("video");
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      return video;
    }

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.classList.add("video");
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
#541

Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/

The only lines being extracted out to a createVideo function are lines 146 and 147. No more than that.

#542

I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/

    function createVideo() {
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.classList.add("video");
      return video;
    }
    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });

      let video;
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = document.createElement("video");
    });
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
#543

The following code is going to be a problem:

      let video;
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

It is not what was asked to be done, but the next test (about addPlayer with no arguments or an empty argument) will help to expose the problem in the above code.

Do you want to fix up the above code now, or leave it until after other refactorings have been done when we move on to the next test?

#544

Yes I want to fix it now.

I added that in just now, but you said it is wrong.

What should be done instead?

I should remove classList from here: https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/

removed: video.classList.add(“video”);

    function createVideo() {
      const video = document.createElement("div");
    
      return video;
    }

and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.

I don’t know what that means.

This? https://jsfiddle.net/hc9a2d5g/2/

    function createVideo() {
      const video = document.createElement("div");
      video.add("createVideo");
      return video;
    }
#545

Here is the code as it was before.

      let video = document.createElement("div");

The equals sign is the assignment operator:

      let video = document.createElement("div");
                ^  assignment operator

The part that is being assigned is:

      let video = document.createElement("div");
                  \---------------------------/  being assigned

In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/ you ended up with:

    let video;

It looks like you only removed the assignment part.

You need to make a call to that createVideo() function there instead, and assign that to the video variable.