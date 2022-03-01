No, that’s not appropriate either, but that’s further down in the code and we will get to that while refactoring the code.

Instead of me asking you questions to try and engage you in this, I’m just going to give answers instead.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Which do you think that we should use for the video element? One that’s similar to the video element that is used in the HTML code?

The same type of video element that’s used in the HTML code needs to be used. Here’s what one looks like:

<div class="video video-frame"></div>

The video-frame part isn’t needed when it comes to our use of it with the videoPlayer code.

The minimal code that’s needed to create that is using createElement to create a div element, and then using classList to add video to it.

const video = document.createElement("div"); video.classList.add("video");

The addPlayer() code also needs to check that it’s a suitable video element that’s given to it, which means that it should check that the classname is video, but that’s a redesign for later, after the refactoring has been done.