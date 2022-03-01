The next thing that I notice is in the “afterPlayerReady handler” test. The stubVideo variable isn’t appropriate anymore. The addPlayer function really shouldn’t accept a video variable that isn’t an HTML element. Giving a null value to the addPlayer() function really isn’t suitable as that null value is just blindly given to youtube’s addPlayer() function.

We could improve on that with another test causing us to improve the addPlayer() function so that it checks if the video variable is appropriate, but that is a test for later on. For now we shouldn’t make things worse by leaving that null variable as it is.

Instead of being a null variable, it could be a createElement video variable instead, or it could be a div element that we give a class name, similar to one that’s used in the HTML code.

Which do you think that we should use for the video element? One that’s similar to the video element that is used in the HTML code?