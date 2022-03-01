I don’t see any errors left in jslint. https://jsfiddle.net/bwhz8tuq/
Are we ready to do a new test?
I haven’t been using JSLint to find issues. I merely mentioned that because putting object properties in order is something that JSLint cares about, so it’s important to deal with that when the issue is found.
The next issue in the tests that needs refactoring is the term
simulate. That doesn’t really simulate anything, and instead actually triggers that event so
simulate really needs to be renamed to be
trigger instead.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/7rfs39Lt/
A spelling mistake crept in to what was done.
function triggeAfterPlayerReady(el) {
Can you please fix that spelling mistake. Thanks.
Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/uez4q0nL/
function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
The next thing that I notice is in the “afterPlayerReady handler” test. The stubVideo variable isn’t appropriate anymore. The addPlayer function really shouldn’t accept a video variable that isn’t an HTML element. Giving a null value to the addPlayer() function really isn’t suitable as that null value is just blindly given to youtube’s addPlayer() function.
We could improve on that with another test causing us to improve the addPlayer() function so that it checks if the video variable is appropriate, but that is a test for later on. For now we shouldn’t make things worse by leaving that null variable as it is.
Instead of being a null variable, it could be a createElement video variable instead, or it could be a div element that we give a class name, similar to one that’s used in the HTML code.
Which do you think that we should use for the video element? One that’s similar to the video element that is used in the HTML code?
This? https://jsfiddle.net/ufyx7gtd/1/
const stubVideo = document.createElement("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);
No, that’s not appropriate either, but that’s further down in the code and we will get to that while refactoring the code.
Instead of me asking you questions to try and engage you in this, I’m just going to give answers instead.
The same type of video element that’s used in the HTML code needs to be used. Here’s what one looks like:
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
The video-frame part isn’t needed when it comes to our use of it with the videoPlayer code.
The minimal code that’s needed to create that is using createElement to create a
div element, and then using classList to add
video to it.
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
The addPlayer() code also needs to check that it’s a suitable video element that’s given to it, which means that it should check that the classname is video, but that’s a redesign for later, after the refactoring has been done.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/zp09y3f2/2/
const stubVideo = document.createElement("div");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
Or this? https://jsfiddle.net/zp09y3f2/4/
Where it fails:
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
I do this next?
The addPlayer() code also needs to check that it’s a suitable video element that’s given to it, which means that it should check that the classname is video
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = document.createElement("video");
});
Maybe asking me questions was a better idea?
That’s nearly right, but instead of being stubVideo it needs to be video instead, and you also need to use classList to add the
video class to it.
We won’t be doing any of that until after the refactoring is finished, for which there’s still some more to go.
https://jsfiddle.net/kg8v1ew7/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = document.createElement("div");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
Yes, that is the div element. Now use classList to add the “video” classname to the div element.
This: https://jsfiddle.net/aejz0uqv/1/
const video = document.createElement("div");
videoPlayer.addPlayer("video");
this: https://jsfiddle.net/pgucowtv/
const video = document.createElement("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer("video");
I think this one? https://jsfiddle.net/pgucowtv/2/
const video = document.createElement("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
No, none of those. It must be exactly as I showed it to you in post #526
You showed me this:
I’m replacing it with this?
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
https://jsfiddle.net/fk1n4057/
Expected spy afterPlayerReady-handler to have been called.
You removed the the code that calls the addPlayer() method. That addPlayer() line needs to be there too.
https://jsfiddle.net/fc6x3rt2/1/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
Okay, let’s do that. We have just finished using createElement and classList to create a
<div class="video"> element, which is the proper type of video element that we need to give to the addPlayer() function.
In the addPlayer tests section we also need to update that video that’s used in there. Currently it’s a
<video> element, but it really should be a
<div class="video"> element that we use there instead.
We could just copy the existing createElement and classList code from the init tests down to the addPlayer tests, but then we’ll have two sets of the same code, doing the same thing. Now typically we wait until there’s a third set before reducing that duplication, but we do have a third set of tests for the play button that we’ll eventually get to somewhere in the future. So given that, (and here’s the question), do you think that it’s suitable to use a function now to create that
<div class="video"> element?
yes I think so.
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = document.createElement("video");
});