Yes like that. We now look for that same issue in other beforeEach functions too.

At the beforeEach in the init section there is a more serious problem. Because you removed the iframe definition from the start of the “videoPlayer tests” section, the beforeEach in the init section is resulting in a global iframe variable being defined.

How did it become a global variable? When a variable is being assigned and no variable exists of the same name, JavaScript defines it as a global variable. That is a major problem that can only be dealt with by vigilance, and fortunately linters such as JSLint check for that as well.

Above the beforeEach function in the init section, you need to define an iframe variable in the same way that was done in the addPlayer section.