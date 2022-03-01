Next up, we have some organisational structure. When working with the beforeEach code I noticed that along with video being assigned in there, there is iframe being assigned in there too.

However, just above the beforeEach function we have video being defined, but we don’t have iframe being defined. The iframe variable is being defined further up in the code structure, which has no benefit being way up there.

We need to define the iframe variable at the same place where video is being defined too. And because iframe is being assigned before video inside of the beforeEach function, above that function we should define iframe before video too.