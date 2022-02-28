Okay - that is an important insight.
Please go back to post #496 and more carefully examine the differences between defining variables and assigning variables.
Fails: https://jsfiddle.net/hna9ro65/3/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘nodeName’)
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = document.querySelector("video");
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("video");
});
That null is coming from the following assignment:
video = document.querySelector("video");
The querySelector finds no
<video> element on the page, so returns null. That’s why the test is getting null.
You seem to have accidentally used querySelector when you should be using createElement there instead.
After that you will get an error saying that uppercase VIDEO is expected. That is completely true because nodeName gives uppercase text strings instead of lowercase. You need to use uppercase for the text string on the nodeName line.
Tests now pass: https://jsfiddle.net/gv91bued/
Good one, but having passing code isn’t the goal. Having passing code is merely the minimum requirement for refactoring to occur. The goal is for there to be no more refactoring improvements that should be made to the code.
More refactoring needs to be done with the other addPlayer tests.
Some of the addPlayer() method calls are currently empty. The tests are supposed to demonstrate proper use of the videoPlayer code. Empty addPlayer() method calls are not appropriate, and need to be updated so that they represent correct and proper use of them.
We need to update those addPlayer() method calls so that they use video as the first argument too.
There’s other refactoring that also needs to be done too after that too, but we’ll get to that after the above stuff has been taken care of. The other issues that I notice as I look through the testing code are things that we should have taken care of earlier. It all needs to be done, and the more refactoring that we get done now the better. Doing it now before moving on to other tests allows us to have better focus on those tests, without being distracted by issues that could have been solved earlier.
After all, it should only be the changes that we make for the fail and passing test that cause refactorings to occur. Any other refactorings are a clear sign that we missed something earlier that should have been done, and definitely need to be done now instead of later.
But for now, it is those addPlayer() method calls that need updating.
What do I need to do?
What do you want me to do now?
How to I update the
addPlayer() method calls?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = document.createElement("video");
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
As was mentioned before, update those addPlayer() method calls so that they use video as the first argument too.
https://jsfiddle.net/4eLyza82/3/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
Next up, we have some organisational structure. When working with the beforeEach code I noticed that along with video being assigned in there, there is iframe being assigned in there too.
However, just above the beforeEach function we have video being defined, but we don’t have iframe being defined. The iframe variable is being defined further up in the code structure, which has no benefit being way up there.
We need to define the iframe variable at the same place where video is being defined too. And because iframe is being assigned before video inside of the beforeEach function, above that function we should define iframe before video too.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/20r4unp3/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = document.createElement("video");
});
Yes like that. We now look for that same issue in other beforeEach functions too.
At the beforeEach in the init section there is a more serious problem. Because you removed the iframe definition from the start of the “videoPlayer tests” section, the beforeEach in the init section is resulting in a global iframe variable being defined.
How did it become a global variable? When a variable is being assigned and no variable exists of the same name, JavaScript defines it as a global variable. That is a major problem that can only be dealt with by vigilance, and fortunately linters such as JSLint check for that as well.
Above the beforeEach function in the init section, you need to define an iframe variable in the same way that was done in the addPlayer section.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lerxd4pt/1/
describe("init", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
Working from the top and checking the rest of the test code, the removeIframeScripts() function needs to use const instead of let for the variable. The let keyword should only be used when we have explicit intent to reassign the variable at some later stage, so that should be const there instead of let.
https://jsfiddle.net/oL4w0raj/1/
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
Next up when looking down through the code is in the makePlayer() function. Those object properties need to be in alphabetical order to keep the linter happy, which means moving the
i property up above the
m property, or the m property down below the i property, which ever way makes more sense for you to put them in alphabetical order.
Be careful here. The i property isn’t only on one line, it spans three lines, and after moving things around the commas will need to be updated too so that the end of each property has a comma, all except of course for the last property.
I don’t see any errors left in jslint. https://jsfiddle.net/bwhz8tuq/
Are we ready to do a new test?
I haven’t been using JSLint to find issues. I merely mentioned that because putting object properties in order is something that JSLint cares about, so it’s important to deal with that when the issue is found.
The next issue in the tests that needs refactoring is the term
simulate. That doesn’t really simulate anything, and instead actually triggers that event so
simulate really needs to be renamed to be
trigger instead.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/7rfs39Lt/
A spelling mistake crept in to what was done.
function triggeAfterPlayerReady(el) {
Can you please fix that spelling mistake. Thanks.