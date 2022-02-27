asasass: asasass: Code now passes: https://jsfiddle.net/gv91bued/

Good one, but having passing code isn’t the goal. Having passing code is merely the minimum requirement for refactoring to occur. The goal is for there to be no more refactoring improvements that should be made to the code.

More refactoring needs to be done with the other addPlayer tests.

Some of the addPlayer() method calls are currently empty. The tests are supposed to demonstrate proper use of the videoPlayer code. Empty addPlayer() method calls are not appropriate, and need to be updated so that they represent correct and proper use of them.

We need to update those addPlayer() method calls so that they use video as the first argument too.

There’s other refactoring that also needs to be done too after that too, but we’ll get to that after the above stuff has been taken care of. The other issues that I notice as I look through the testing code are things that we should have taken care of earlier. It all needs to be done, and the more refactoring that we get done now the better. Doing it now before moving on to other tests allows us to have better focus on those tests, without being distracted by issues that could have been solved earlier.

After all, it should only be the changes that we make for the fail and passing test that cause refactorings to occur. Any other refactorings are a clear sign that we missed something earlier that should have been done, and definitely need to be done now instead of later.

But for now, it is those addPlayer() method calls that need updating.