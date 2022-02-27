I did that already.
From post #486 what am I up to?
What we did when setting player to be undefined, should also be done in other places too. In the “is called with the video element” test instead of deleting player.m, set player to be undefined instead.
https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/2/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
After that we need to move the
videoelement out of the addPlayer tests and have the beforeEach code define that variable instead.
https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/3/
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});