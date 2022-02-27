I think the tests are now complete: https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
Next: We are supposed to get a failing test. https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/3/
Removing video out of 3 of these:
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
And placing video in here.
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});