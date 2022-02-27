asasass: asasass: How do I do it correctly?

What happens is that you define the video variable above the beforeEach function, but still inside of the addPlayer describe section. The variable only gets defined there, it doesn’t get assigned. The variable needs to be able to be reassigned so const is not suitable. The let keyword is used instead.

When it comes to assigning the variable that is done in the beforeEach() function. The best place to put it in there is at the end of the beforeEach() function after all of the iframe stuff.

That way, a common variable to all or most of the tests is moved up to one reliably accessible place, accessible both to the beforeEach() code and to the tests, and that variable is assigned before each test occurs to the same consistent value.