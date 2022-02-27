I would like to stop the tests here because I have some questions.
About working code, not broken ones.
We don’t move on until the refactoring is done.
What we did when setting player to be undefined, should also be done in other places too. In the “is called with the video element” test instead of deleting player.m, set player to be undefined instead.
After that we need to move the
video element out of the addPlayer tests and have the beforeEach code define that variable instead.
I am taking a break from trying to fix a broken code.
I have questions about the spinner code, code that works.
video from here:
videoPlayer.init(video);
Goes in here? https://jsfiddle.net/36qhy49g/1/
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
How do I do that?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6zp3d7w0/
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
That is another redesign that you are attempting to do.
I cannot help you with any redesign of the code right now, because the tests for the existing code are incomplete.
I think the tests are now complete: https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
Next: We are supposed to get a failing test. https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/3/
Removing video out of 3 of these:
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
And placing video in here.
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/36qhy49g/1/ we still have refactoring of the test code that needs to be done.
I did that already.
From post #486 what am I up to?
https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/2/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/3/
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
How do I do it correctly?
I did this wrong then.
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
Am I supposed to do this?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
Will that result in the test passing?
When it gets done correctly.
What happens is that you define the video variable above the beforeEach function, but still inside of the addPlayer describe section. The variable only gets defined there, it doesn’t get assigned. The variable needs to be able to be reassigned so const is not suitable. The let keyword is used instead.
When it comes to assigning the variable that is done in the beforeEach() function. The best place to put it in there is at the end of the beforeEach() function after all of the iframe stuff.
That way, a common variable to all or most of the tests is moved up to one reliably accessible place, accessible both to the beforeEach() code and to the tests, and that variable is assigned before each test occurs to the same consistent value.
What did I do wrong here? https://jsfiddle.net/nuj7k0zh/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let video = {};
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
let video = {};
});
This is a variable:
let video = {};
Am I using this?
let video = document.createElement("video");
And I placed it at the end like you said.
Is the test supposed to continue to fail?
I am stuck.
There you are both defining the variable and you are assigning the variable a value. The assigning is not to be done there. It is done in the beforeEach function instead. You need to remove the assigning of the variable from the above code.
Yes you are, in the beforeEach function, but you are not to define the video variable. Instead you are only to assign the video variable.
There is a major difference between defining and assigning. This is your opportunity to learn the difference between the two.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/tgdkb6y7/2/
somethingHere should be something, but I don’t know what name to give it.
Then after I do that, what do I do?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
let somethingHere = document.createElement("video");
});
Am I able to make progress from here?
That something is
video, and you are still defining that variable in the beforeEach function when it shouldn’t be defined in there at all.
It is between the describe and beforeEach lines that the video variable needs to be defined instead.
Here are some examples of defining and assigning.
Using let/var is defining a variable, for example:
let amount;
var form;
Using the equals sign is assigning a variable, for example:
amount = 0;
sum = calcTotal(values);
form = document.querySelector("form");
Frequently both are done at the same time on the same line, for example:
let amount = 0;
const sum = calcTotal(values);
var form = document.querySelector("form");
but both defining and assigning cannot be done in this situation that we’re dealing with.
Please learn the difference between the two, defining and assigning.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/7zcj4kp0/1/
Test now passes.
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/k5cbf402/
If this is good, what do I do next?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
const video = document.createElement("video");
});
Do we want the test to pass or fail?
That isn’t good, but we don’t know why yet. Here’s how we take things further.
In the “is called with the video element” we need to pass the video element to the addPlayer() method, and check that player.m s a video element. We can check that by expecting that player.m.nodeName is “VIDEO”
That should result in the test passing when everything is okay.
I did this and now the test fails:
If I did this the right way.
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe(video);
});
I do not know what this is supposed to be changed to:
const video = document.createElement("video");
https://jsfiddle.net/1g6hq3z9/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
const video = document.createElement("video");
});
I am stuck.
Doing this tells me it fails also:
video = document.createElement("video");
Both of these are wrong:
const video = document.createElement("video");
video = document.createElement("video");