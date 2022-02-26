Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitably failing test that says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
We can move on to making the test pass.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
The addPlayer code gives the config to the player function:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
Our makePlayer() function doesn’t yet receive that config variable:
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
The makePlayer() function needs to also receive the config information.
That means updating the makePlayer() function parameters to add a second parameter called config.
When that’s done, we can then inside of the makePlayer() function replace null with config, and the test passes.