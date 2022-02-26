Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

We now have a passing test, and can move on to refactoring.

Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor

The first thing that I notice is that in the “it has dimensions” test, we are checking for the exact value of 640. That is far too specific, and if the videoPlayer code is ever adjusted to be of a different dimension, that will cause the test to immediately break, even though the videoPlayer code still behaves appropriately.

Instead of checking for the value of 640, we should only check that the value is a number. To achieve that, we change toBe to toBeGreaterThan 0 instead.

The important thing here is not checking that the value is exactly 640, but just that it’s a number instead.