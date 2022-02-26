Yes, it becomes that.
That gives me a warning message. https://jsfiddle.net/uwpyd4hk/1/
variables should not be deleted.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
delete player;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
});
});
What do I do next?
Oh good, so we learn that it’s only properties that can be deleted.
Instead of using delete, assign player to be undefined.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lb9k5cxs/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
});
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitably failing test that says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
We can move on to making the test pass.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
The addPlayer code gives the config to the player function:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
Our makePlayer() function doesn’t yet receive that config variable:
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
The makePlayer() function needs to also receive the config information.
That means updating the makePlayer() function parameters to add a second parameter called config.
When that’s done, we can then inside of the makePlayer() function replace null with config, and the test passes.
https://jsfiddle.net/81akur3n/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: {
h: config
}
};
return player;
}
};
}
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a passing test, and can move on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
The first thing that I notice is that in the “it has dimensions” test, we are checking for the exact value of 640. That is far too specific, and if the videoPlayer code is ever adjusted to be of a different dimension, that will cause the test to immediately break, even though the videoPlayer code still behaves appropriately.
Instead of checking for the value of 640, we should only check that the value is a number. To achieve that, we change
toBe to
toBeGreaterThan 0 instead.
The important thing here is not checking that the value is exactly 640, but just that it’s a number instead.
After that we start a new test? https://jsfiddle.net/36qhy49g/1/
I pick one of the playerVars from the list:
autoplay: 0,
Something lie this?
expect(player.i.h.autoplay).toBeGreaterThan(0);
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
I would like to stop the tests here because I have some questions.
About working code, not broken ones.
We don’t move on until the refactoring is done.
What we did when setting player to be undefined, should also be done in other places too. In the “is called with the video element” test instead of deleting player.m, set player to be undefined instead.
After that we need to move the
video element out of the addPlayer tests and have the beforeEach code define that variable instead.
I am taking a break from trying to fix a broken code.
I have questions about the spinner code, code that works.
video from here:
videoPlayer.init(video);
Goes in here? https://jsfiddle.net/36qhy49g/1/
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
How do I do that?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6zp3d7w0/
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
That is another redesign that you are attempting to do.
I cannot help you with any redesign of the code right now, because the tests for the existing code are incomplete.
I think the tests are now complete: https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
Next: We are supposed to get a failing test. https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/3/
Removing video out of 3 of these:
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
And placing video in here.
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/36qhy49g/1/ we still have refactoring of the test code that needs to be done.
I did that already.
From post #486 what am I up to?
What we did when setting player to be undefined, should also be done in other places too. In the “is called with the video element” test instead of deleting player.m, set player to be undefined instead.
https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/2/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
After that we need to move the
videoelement out of the addPlayer tests and have the beforeEach code define that variable instead.
https://jsfiddle.net/3fadhro1/3/
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
When you’ve done that properly you should then be able to achieve the objective of removing the
const video line completely from each of the addPlayer tests.
How do I do it correctly?
I did this wrong then.
beforeEach(function() {
const video = {};
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
Am I supposed to do this?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
removing the
const videoline completely from each of the addPlayer tests.
Will that result in the test passing?
When it gets done correctly.
What happens is that you define the video variable above the beforeEach function, but still inside of the addPlayer describe section. The variable only gets defined there, it doesn’t get assigned. The variable needs to be able to be reassigned so const is not suitable. The let keyword is used instead.
When it comes to assigning the variable that is done in the beforeEach() function. The best place to put it in there is at the end of the beforeEach() function after all of the iframe stuff.
That way, a common variable to all or most of the tests is moved up to one reliably accessible place, accessible both to the beforeEach() code and to the tests, and that variable is assigned before each test occurs to the same consistent value.
What did I do wrong here? https://jsfiddle.net/nuj7k0zh/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let video = {};
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
let video = {};
});
When it comes to assigning the variable that is done in the beforeEach() function. The best place to put it in there is at the end of the beforeEach() function after all of the iframe stuff.
This is a variable:
let video = {};
Am I using this?
let video = document.createElement("video");
And I placed it at the end like you said.
Is the test supposed to continue to fail?
I am stuck.