Well done. Another benefit of what we’ve done in the makePlayer() function is that we have documented everything that we use of the YT API.

Let’s go back to the "it has dimensions" test. Trying to remove only a part of the player can give problems, so just deleting the whole player is best. especially as the addPlayer code ends up creating the player object anew by calling the makePlayer() function.

Instead of deleting player.i.h.width in the "it has dimensions" test, we should just delete player instead.

That will bring us to an end of the failing test part of things for this test.