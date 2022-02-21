From the looks of things, you didn’t do it starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/
What does that mean?
I don’t know how to do it.
I don’t understand.
I am not able to do something if I don’t understand.
I don’t understand how to turn null into an empty object.
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: null
};
return player;
}
};
}
Replace
null with
{}
https://jsfiddle.net/geod92sc/1/
i: {}
};
return player;
}
};
}
The error message is now:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'h')
It can’t find the h property from that empty object you just added. That’s good news.
You need to add an
h property to that empty object.
Give that
h property a value of null so that we can easily see that the test has found it.
We should have just one step to go after that.
Like this?
Am I up to doing the one step after this?
https://jsfiddle.net/s6Lme14b/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: {
h: null
}
};
return player;
}
};
}
Well done. Another benefit of what we’ve done in the makePlayer() function is that we have documented everything that we use of the YT API.
Let’s go back to the
"it has dimensions" test. Trying to remove only a part of the player can give problems, so just deleting the whole player is best. especially as the addPlayer code ends up creating the player object anew by calling the makePlayer() function.
Instead of deleting
player.i.h.width in the
"it has dimensions" test, we should just delete
player instead.
That will bring us to an end of the failing test part of things for this test.
Instead of deleting
player.i.h.widthin the
"it has dimensions"test, we should just delete
playerinstead.
What does that mean?
This:
delete player.i.h.width;
Becomes this?
delete player;
or this?
delete i.h.width;
I’m confused.
Yes, it becomes that.
That gives me a warning message. https://jsfiddle.net/uwpyd4hk/1/
variables should not be deleted.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
delete player;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
});
});
What do I do next?
Oh good, so we learn that it’s only properties that can be deleted.
Instead of using delete, assign player to be undefined.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lb9k5cxs/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
});
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitably failing test that says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
We can move on to making the test pass.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
The addPlayer code gives the config to the player function:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
Our makePlayer() function doesn’t yet receive that config variable:
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
The makePlayer() function needs to also receive the config information.
That means updating the makePlayer() function parameters to add a second parameter called config.
When that’s done, we can then inside of the makePlayer() function replace null with config, and the test passes.
https://jsfiddle.net/81akur3n/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: {
h: config
}
};
return player;
}
};
}
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a passing test, and can move on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
The first thing that I notice is that in the “it has dimensions” test, we are checking for the exact value of 640. That is far too specific, and if the videoPlayer code is ever adjusted to be of a different dimension, that will cause the test to immediately break, even though the videoPlayer code still behaves appropriately.
Instead of checking for the value of 640, we should only check that the value is a number. To achieve that, we change
toBe to
toBeGreaterThan 0 instead.
The important thing here is not checking that the value is exactly 640, but just that it’s a number instead.
After that we start a new test? https://jsfiddle.net/36qhy49g/1/
I pick one of the playerVars from the list:
autoplay: 0,
Something lie this?
expect(player.i.h.autoplay).toBeGreaterThan(0);
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
I would like to stop the tests here because I have some questions.
About working code, not broken ones.
We don’t move on until the refactoring is done.
What we did when setting player to be undefined, should also be done in other places too. In the “is called with the video element” test instead of deleting player.m, set player to be undefined instead.
After that we need to move the
video element out of the addPlayer tests and have the beforeEach code define that variable instead.
I am taking a break from trying to fix a broken code.
I have questions about the spinner code, code that works.
Okay - I’ll return tomorrow after clearing my head.