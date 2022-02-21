The equals sign doesn’t belong anywhere in the object.
You shouldn’t change the m property, that should just have a value of video, and i doesn’t get assigned to player, i just needs to have a value of null.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: null
};
return player;
}
};
}
I am back off mobile now, so I can see that the error message is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'h')
The test is correctly seeing the null that we placed there. It needs to read the h property instead of that null, so replace null with an object that has an
h property with a value of null.
That may get confusing because you end up with the stubYT() function having two different properties called h at different places.
I’m totally confused: https://jsfiddle.net/16tjyq9f/
This:
i: null
Becomes this:
i: h
or this:
i: h = null
or this:
i: h(null)
My head is confused.
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: h
};
return player;
}
};
}
Okay, let’s take this slower then.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/ where the error message is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'h')
Replace null with an empty object.
It can now attempt to read the property, and you will then get a different error message of:
TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
Further progress can then be made from there.
I can’t even do that.
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: h({null});
};
return player;
}
};
}
replace null with this?
var myObject = {};
You said empty object, I don’t understand what that means.
I’m lost.
From the looks of things, you didn’t do it starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/
What does that mean?
I don’t know how to do it.
I don’t understand.
I am not able to do something if I don’t understand.
I don’t understand how to turn null into an empty object.
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: null
};
return player;
}
};
}
Replace
null with
{}
https://jsfiddle.net/geod92sc/1/
i: {}
};
return player;
}
};
}
The error message is now:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'h')
It can’t find the h property from that empty object you just added. That’s good news.
You need to add an
h property to that empty object.
Give that
h property a value of null so that we can easily see that the test has found it.
We should have just one step to go after that.
Like this?
Am I up to doing the one step after this?
https://jsfiddle.net/s6Lme14b/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: {
h: null
}
};
return player;
}
};
}
Well done. Another benefit of what we’ve done in the makePlayer() function is that we have documented everything that we use of the YT API.
Let’s go back to the
"it has dimensions" test. Trying to remove only a part of the player can give problems, so just deleting the whole player is best. especially as the addPlayer code ends up creating the player object anew by calling the makePlayer() function.
Instead of deleting
player.i.h.width in the
"it has dimensions" test, we should just delete
player instead.
That will bring us to an end of the failing test part of things for this test.
What does that mean?
This:
delete player.i.h.width;
Becomes this?
delete player;
or this?
delete i.h.width;
I’m confused.
Yes, it becomes that.
That gives me a warning message. https://jsfiddle.net/uwpyd4hk/1/
variables should not be deleted.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
delete player;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
});
});
What do I do next?
Oh good, so we learn that it’s only properties that can be deleted.
Instead of using delete, assign player to be undefined.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lb9k5cxs/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
});
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitably failing test that says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
We can move on to making the test pass.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test says:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'width')
The addPlayer code gives the config to the player function:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
Our makePlayer() function doesn’t yet receive that config variable:
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
The makePlayer() function needs to also receive the config information.
That means updating the makePlayer() function parameters to add a second parameter called config.
When that’s done, we can then inside of the makePlayer() function replace null with config, and the test passes.
https://jsfiddle.net/81akur3n/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: {
h: config
}
};
return player;
}
};
}