I am back off mobile now, so I can see that the error message is:

TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'h')

The test is correctly seeing the null that we placed there. It needs to read the h property instead of that null, so replace null with an object that has an h property with a value of null.

That may get confusing because you end up with the stubYT() function having two different properties called h at different places.