Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor

We are all done with refactoring for now, so it’s time to restart the cycle.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

What else is the video function parameter used for? There doesn’t seem to be anything else at this stage so we are done with testing the video function parameter.

The addPlayer code does much more than dealing with the video parameter, it does an awful lot with the config parameters , and it does something with the iframe, so there are five more tests to go with the addPlayer code:

  • it has dimensions
  • it has playerVars
  • it has a playlist
  • it has onReady event handler
  • it adds afterPlayerReady event to iframe

So create a new test for “has dimensions” and we’ll test that those are properly there. We won’t test absolutely every detail at this stage, but checking that at least one of the properties of the object exists, is the minimal amount we should do.

In this case we’ll check that the width property is given, by copying the last test to a new one called “has dimensions”, and instead of player.m we’ll use player.i.h.width, checking that it is 640. We should also temporarily comment out the addPlayer line in the new test.

There will be a few things to take care of after that, and we will end up with a suitably failing test.

#450

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/sazk08h5/1/

I am not sure I know what I am doing.

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      const video = document.createElement("video");
      delete player.i.h.width;

      //when
      //videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
    });
#451

Here is the code that we are testing:

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 640
    };

How we are testing that is by confirming that the width part of that object gets properly sent to the youtube player.

With the test code as you currently have it, we now need to update the makePlayer() function. Give the player object a property called i with a value of null and the test should give you a different message.

Correction: we now need to enable that addPlayer line so that you have a suitably failing test.

#452

I’m not supposed to do any of this:

we now need to update the makePlayer() function. Give the player object a property called i with a value of null and the test should give you a different message.

What do I need to do? https://jsfiddle.net/5aj109yf/1/

I uncommented the addPlayer line here:

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      const video = document.createElement("video");
      delete player.i.h.width;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
    });

I don’t know what you want me to do.

You don’t want me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/pxh8d237/

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player.i = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video = null
        };
        return player.i;
      }
    };
  }
#453

Correct, i don’t want you to do that.

Im on mobile right now and cannot run any code. Can you please show the error message that occurs, so that i may be able to usefully direct you. Thanks.

#454

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘h’)

https://jsfiddle.net/5aj109yf/1/

#455

The test tried to access player.i.h but player.i is undefined. In the makePlayer() function, add a property called i and to help identify things, give it a value of null.

#456

https://jsfiddle.net/zm5Lvpnw/

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘h’)

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video = null,
          i: player = null
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#457

The equals sign doesn’t belong anywhere in the object.
You shouldn’t change the m property, that should just have a value of video, and i doesn’t get assigned to player, i just needs to have a value of null.

#458

This? https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video,
          i: null
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#459

I am back off mobile now, so I can see that the error message is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'h')

The test is correctly seeing the null that we placed there. It needs to read the h property instead of that null, so replace null with an object that has an h property with a value of null.

That may get confusing because you end up with the stubYT() function having two different properties called h at different places.

#460

replace null with an object that has an h property with a value of null.

I’m totally confused: https://jsfiddle.net/16tjyq9f/

This: i: null

Becomes this: i: h

or this: i: h = null

or this: i: h(null)

My head is confused.

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video,
          i: h
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#461

Okay, let’s take this slower then.

From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/ where the error message is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'h')

Replace null with an empty object.

It can now attempt to read the property, and you will then get a different error message of:
TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object

Further progress can then be made from there.

#462

I can’t even do that.

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video,
          i: h({null});
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }

replace null with this?

var myObject = {};

You said empty object, I don’t understand what that means.

I’m lost.

#463

From the looks of things, you didn’t do it starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/

#464

What does that mean?

I don’t know how to do it.

I don’t understand.

I am not able to do something if I don’t understand.

I don’t understand how to turn null into an empty object.

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video,
          i: null
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#465

Replace null with {}

#466

https://jsfiddle.net/geod92sc/1/

          i: {}
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }
#467

The error message is now: TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'h')
It can’t find the h property from that empty object you just added. That’s good news.

You need to add an h property to that empty object.
Give that h property a value of null so that we can easily see that the test has found it.

We should have just one step to go after that.

#468

Like this?

https://jsfiddle.net/s6Lme14b/

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video,
          i: {
            h: null
          }
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }