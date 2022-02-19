About the too long lines, with one of them we can extract the
expect() function argument out to a separate variable called
src and use that instead in the expectation, and with the other warning about the spy line being too long, you can just rename the long variable name to be
spy instead, as the definition of that variable gives us enough other information about what it’s for.
All errors are gone now: https://jsfiddle.net/wxnk7rmz/6/
Are we up to figuring out how to do this?
Here is the working code with the array at the bottom: https://jsfiddle.net/bwadtsg4/
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
Here is the working code where I am trying to place the array at the bottom: https://jsfiddle.net/89Leo0dq/
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
How do I place the array at the bottom in that code?
And here was as far as I got in my attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/3s2p0bxm/
Where I was able to get up to this part, which is where I got stuck in trying to figure out what to do next in the code.
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
We have barely started on the addPlayer tests and there’s the play tests to do as well. That might take another month or so at our current pace.
What you did with the spy hasn’t been done properly at all. You ended up replacing the description with just
spy which is not good at all. To see what I mean, comment out the addEventListener line and the error message is now just rubbish, saying “Expected spy spy to have been called.”
You were not asked to change the description at all. You were instead asked to rename the long variable name.
That bad message is from the mistake that you made, and needs to be repaired by going back to the description that was there before, so that you can do things properly instead. Please get that done.
I thought we were done, or almost done.
I’m trying to pick up pace.
Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/5jzdnbc6/2/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function () {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
We are all done with refactoring for now, so it’s time to restart the cycle.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
What else is the
video function parameter used for? There doesn’t seem to be anything else at this stage so we are done with testing the
video function parameter.
The addPlayer code does much more than dealing with the video parameter, it does an awful lot with the config parameters , and it does something with the iframe, so there are five more tests to go with the addPlayer code:
- it has dimensions
- it has playerVars
- it has a playlist
- it has onReady event handler
- it adds afterPlayerReady event to iframe
So create a new test for “has dimensions” and we’ll test that those are properly there. We won’t test absolutely every detail at this stage, but checking that at least one of the properties of the object exists, is the minimal amount we should do.
In this case we’ll check that the width property is given, by copying the last test to a new one called “has dimensions”, and instead of player.m we’ll use player.i.h.width, checking that it is 640. We should also temporarily comment out the addPlayer line in the new test.
There will be a few things to take care of after that, and we will end up with a suitably failing test.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/sazk08h5/1/
I am not sure I know what I am doing.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
delete player.i.h.width;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
Here is the code that we are testing:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
How we are testing that is by confirming that the width part of that object gets properly sent to the youtube player.
With the test code as you currently have it, we now need to update the makePlayer() function. Give the player object a property called
i with a value of
null and the test should give you a different message.
Correction: we now need to enable that addPlayer line so that you have a suitably failing test.
I’m not supposed to do any of this:
we now need to update the makePlayer() function. Give the player object a property called
iwith a value of
nulland the test should give you a different message.
What do I need to do? https://jsfiddle.net/5aj109yf/1/
I uncommented the addPlayer line here:
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
delete player.i.h.width;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
I don’t know what you want me to do.
You don’t want me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/pxh8d237/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player.i = {
h: iframe,
m: video = null
};
return player.i;
}
};
}
Correct, i don’t want you to do that.
Im on mobile right now and cannot run any code. Can you please show the error message that occurs, so that i may be able to usefully direct you. Thanks.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘h’)
The test tried to access player.i.h but player.i is undefined. In the makePlayer() function, add a property called i and to help identify things, give it a value of null.
https://jsfiddle.net/zm5Lvpnw/
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘h’)
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video = null,
i: player = null
};
return player;
}
};
}
The equals sign doesn’t belong anywhere in the object.
You shouldn’t change the m property, that should just have a value of video, and i doesn’t get assigned to player, i just needs to have a value of null.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: null
};
return player;
}
};
}
I am back off mobile now, so I can see that the error message is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'h')
The test is correctly seeing the null that we placed there. It needs to read the h property instead of that null, so replace null with an object that has an
h property with a value of null.
That may get confusing because you end up with the stubYT() function having two different properties called h at different places.
replace null with an object that has an
hproperty with a value of null.
I’m totally confused: https://jsfiddle.net/16tjyq9f/
This:
i: null
Becomes this:
i: h
or this:
i: h = null
or this:
i: h(null)
My head is confused.
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: h
};
return player;
}
};
}
Okay, let’s take this slower then.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/ where the error message is:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'h')
Replace null with an empty object.
It can now attempt to read the property, and you will then get a different error message of:
TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
Further progress can then be made from there.
I can’t even do that.
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: h({null});
};
return player;
}
};
}
replace null with this?
var myObject = {};
You said empty object, I don’t understand what that means.
I’m lost.
From the looks of things, you didn’t do it starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/6jrbnav8/1/
What does that mean?
I don’t know how to do it.
I don’t understand.
I am not able to do something if I don’t understand.
I don’t understand how to turn null into an empty object.
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video,
i: null
};
return player;
}
};
}