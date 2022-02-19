Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor

We are all done with refactoring for now, so it’s time to restart the cycle.

A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

What else is the video function parameter used for? There doesn’t seem to be anything else at this stage so we are done with testing the video function parameter.

The addPlayer code does much more than dealing with the video parameter, it does an awful lot with the config parameters , and it does something with the iframe, so there are five more tests to go with the addPlayer code:

it has dimensions

it has playerVars

it has a playlist

it has onReady event handler

it adds afterPlayerReady event to iframe

So create a new test for “has dimensions” and we’ll test that those are properly there. We won’t test absolutely every detail at this stage, but checking that at least one of the properties of the object exists, is the minimal amount we should do.

In this case we’ll check that the width property is given, by copying the last test to a new one called “has dimensions”, and instead of player.m we’ll use player.i.h.width, checking that it is 640. We should also temporarily comment out the addPlayer line in the new test.

There will be a few things to take care of after that, and we will end up with a suitably failing test.