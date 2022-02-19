asasass: asasass: Is this then changed to video where we have the test pass?

Yes that’s right.

Just because the test initially passes, doesn’t mean that it’s any good.

All of this refactoring has been to get the test properly passing.

We can tell that the test properly does its thing by removing what the test checks for. Changing video to null achieves that, which is why it’s now good to change null back to video.

The other way to check that the test properly works is to remove the when section of code by commenting it out. Running the page causes the test to fail, helping to confirm that the when section does its job.

Now that the test properly works, we can look over the code to find out if any other refactoring should be done.