So move that removeIframeScripts() function up above the stubYT() function.
I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/rwk163mp/1/
removeIframeScripts();
function stubYT(iframe) {
That is not the function that you moved.
Go back to previous code to undo what you did, and try again.
https://jsfiddle.net/tquwfhx1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
return player
}
}
}
Remove the player object from the “is called with the video element” test and that this should all be properly setup, with the test appropriately failing.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lqe5youb/2/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Is this then changed to video where we have the test pass?
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
passes:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
Yes that’s right.
Just because the test initially passes, doesn’t mean that it’s any good.
All of this refactoring has been to get the test properly passing.
We can tell that the test properly does its thing by removing what the test checks for. Changing video to null achieves that, which is why it’s now good to change null back to video.
The other way to check that the test properly works is to remove the
when section of code by commenting it out. Running the page causes the test to fail, helping to confirm that the
when section does its job.
Now that the test properly works, we can look over the code to find out if any other refactoring should be done.
One refactoring that should be done is in the “is called with the video element” test. The expectation checks player.m, but we don’t initially ensure that it’s not a video element. In the
given section of the test we should assign player.m to be undefined.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/2n1m9ode/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player.m = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Yes, like that, but seeing it reminds me that there’s a better way using delete.
delete player.m;
Speaking of better ways, instead of me telling you all of the cleaning up refactorings to do, we can use https://beautifier.io/ and jslint.com instead.
Give jslint.com the following globals,
jasmine, describe, beforeEach, it, expect, YT, CustomEvent
and assume a browser, and follow its advice about all of the JavaScript code used on the jsfiddle page.
We can then aim to maintain those minimum-standards from there as we progress further with things.
Do them one at a time.
The expected delete is where the delete keyword is used, as that helps to make it more clear what is happening.
delete window.onYouTubeIframeReady;
You’re having me delete this line:
//window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/e7bh1vat/
How do I fix error 2.?
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
It looks like we won’t get to use the toBeInstanceOf() method then, because jslint rightly doesn’t like things like Function being used.
We can use typeof to check that instead.
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
About the too long lines, with one of them we can extract the
expect() function argument out to a separate variable called
src and use that instead in the expectation, and with the other warning about the spy line being too long, you can just rename the long variable name to be
spy instead, as the definition of that variable gives us enough other information about what it’s for.
All errors are gone now: https://jsfiddle.net/wxnk7rmz/6/
Are we up to figuring out how to do this?
Here is the working code with the array at the bottom: https://jsfiddle.net/bwadtsg4/
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
Here is the working code where I am trying to place the array at the bottom: https://jsfiddle.net/89Leo0dq/
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
How do I place the array at the bottom in that code?
And here was as far as I got in my attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/3s2p0bxm/
Where I was able to get up to this part, which is where I got stuck in trying to figure out what to do next in the code.
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
We have barely started on the addPlayer tests and there’s the play tests to do as well. That might take another month or so at our current pace.
What you did with the spy hasn’t been done properly at all. You ended up replacing the description with just
spy which is not good at all. To see what I mean, comment out the addEventListener line and the error message is now just rubbish, saying “Expected spy spy to have been called.”
You were not asked to change the description at all. You were instead asked to rename the long variable name.
That bad message is from the mistake that you made, and needs to be repaired by going back to the description that was there before, so that you can do things properly instead. Please get that done.
I thought we were done, or almost done.
I’m trying to pick up pace.
Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/5jzdnbc6/2/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function () {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
We are all done with refactoring for now, so it’s time to restart the cycle.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
What else is the
video function parameter used for? There doesn’t seem to be anything else at this stage so we are done with testing the
video function parameter.
The addPlayer code does much more than dealing with the video parameter, it does an awful lot with the config parameters , and it does something with the iframe, so there are five more tests to go with the addPlayer code:
So create a new test for “has dimensions” and we’ll test that those are properly there. We won’t test absolutely every detail at this stage, but checking that at least one of the properties of the object exists, is the minimal amount we should do.
In this case we’ll check that the width property is given, by copying the last test to a new one called “has dimensions”, and instead of player.m we’ll use player.i.h.width, checking that it is 640. We should also temporarily comment out the addPlayer line in the new test.
There will be a few things to take care of after that, and we will end up with a suitably failing test.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/sazk08h5/1/
I am not sure I know what I am doing.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
delete player.i.h.width;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
Here is the code that we are testing:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
How we are testing that is by confirming that the width part of that object gets properly sent to the youtube player.
With the test code as you currently have it, we now need to update the makePlayer() function. Give the player object a property called
i with a value of
null and the test should give you a different message.
Correction: we now need to enable that addPlayer line so that you have a suitably failing test.
I’m not supposed to do any of this:
we now need to update the makePlayer() function. Give the player object a property called
iwith a value of
nulland the test should give you a different message.
What do I need to do? https://jsfiddle.net/5aj109yf/1/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
delete player.i.h.width;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBe(640);
});
I don’t know what you want me to do.
You don’t want me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/pxh8d237/
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player.i = {
h: iframe,
m: video = null
};
return player.i;
}
};
}