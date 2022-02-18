It is also the contents of that beforeEach section that need to be copied over too.
https://jsfiddle.net/p74ureng/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
As the test says, the beforeEach section doesn’t belong inside of the
it test.
Move the beforeEach section above the
it test, but still inside of the describe section.
https://jsfiddle.net/azhdcsxq/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Hit the Tidy button to tidy up the indenting, and we’ll take care of the error that says:
ReferenceError: removeIframeScripts is not defined
The removeIframeScripts() function is currently placed inside of the init test section. That function needs to be moved up in the code so that it’s visible from both the init test section and the addPlayer test section. So move that removeIframeScripts() function up above the stubYT() function.
So move that removeIframeScripts() function up above the stubYT() function.
I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/rwk163mp/1/
removeIframeScripts();
function stubYT(iframe) {
That is not the function that you moved.
Go back to previous code to undo what you did, and try again.
https://jsfiddle.net/tquwfhx1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
return player
}
}
}
Remove the player object from the “is called with the video element” test and that this should all be properly setup, with the test appropriately failing.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lqe5youb/2/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Is this then changed to video where we have the test pass?
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
passes:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
Yes that’s right.
Just because the test initially passes, doesn’t mean that it’s any good.
All of this refactoring has been to get the test properly passing.
We can tell that the test properly does its thing by removing what the test checks for. Changing video to null achieves that, which is why it’s now good to change null back to video.
The other way to check that the test properly works is to remove the
when section of code by commenting it out. Running the page causes the test to fail, helping to confirm that the
when section does its job.
Now that the test properly works, we can look over the code to find out if any other refactoring should be done.
One refactoring that should be done is in the “is called with the video element” test. The expectation checks player.m, but we don’t initially ensure that it’s not a video element. In the
given section of the test we should assign player.m to be undefined.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/2n1m9ode/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
player.m = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Yes, like that, but seeing it reminds me that there’s a better way using delete.
delete player.m;
Speaking of better ways, instead of me telling you all of the cleaning up refactorings to do, we can use https://beautifier.io/ and jslint.com instead.
Give jslint.com the following globals,
jasmine, describe, beforeEach, it, expect, YT, CustomEvent
and assume a browser, and follow its advice about all of the JavaScript code used on the jsfiddle page.
We can then aim to maintain those minimum-standards from there as we progress further with things.
Do them one at a time.
The expected delete is where the delete keyword is used, as that helps to make it more clear what is happening.
delete window.onYouTubeIframeReady;
You’re having me delete this line:
//window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/e7bh1vat/
How do I fix error 2.?
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
It looks like we won’t get to use the toBeInstanceOf() method then, because jslint rightly doesn’t like things like Function being used.
We can use typeof to check that instead.
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
About the too long lines, with one of them we can extract the
expect() function argument out to a separate variable called
src and use that instead in the expectation, and with the other warning about the spy line being too long, you can just rename the long variable name to be
spy instead, as the definition of that variable gives us enough other information about what it’s for.
All errors are gone now: https://jsfiddle.net/wxnk7rmz/6/
Are we up to figuring out how to do this?
Here is the working code with the array at the bottom: https://jsfiddle.net/bwadtsg4/
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
Here is the working code where I am trying to place the array at the bottom: https://jsfiddle.net/89Leo0dq/
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
How do I place the array at the bottom in that code?
And here was as far as I got in my attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/3s2p0bxm/
Where I was able to get up to this part, which is where I got stuck in trying to figure out what to do next in the code.
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
videoPlayer.play();
});
}
});
We have barely started on the addPlayer tests and there’s the play tests to do as well. This might take a few months at our current pace, but is something that might just be a morning’s work for your average programmer.
There is more refactoring that I’ve noticed should be done.
What you did with the spy hasn’t been done properly at all. You ended up replacing the description with just
spy which is not good at all. To see what I mean, comment out the addEventListener line and the error message is now just rubbish, saying “Expected spy spy to have been called.”
You were not asked to change the description at all. You were instead asked to rename the long variable name.
That bad message is from the mistake that you made, and needs to be repaired by going back to the description that was there before, so that you can do things properly instead. Please get that done.