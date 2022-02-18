Yes that’s right.
Just because the test initially passes, doesn’t mean that it’s any good.
All of this refactoring has been to get the test properly passing.
We can tell that the test properly does its thing by removing what the test checks for. Changing video to null achieves that, which is why it’s now good to change null back to video.
The other way to check that the test properly works is to remove the
when section of code by commenting it out. Running the page causes the test to fail, helping to confirm that the
when section does its job.
Now that the test properly works, we can look over the code to find out if any other refactoring should be done.
One refactoring that should be done is in the “is called with the video element” test. The expectation checks player.m, but we don’t initially ensure that it’s not a video element. In the
given section of the test we should assign player.m to be undefined.