https://jsfiddle.net/qdxfj5bu/1/
which is what prompts us to initialize videoPlayer before calling the addPlayer method.
How do I do that?
I don’t understand?
Am I supposed to break this in half?
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
Like this?
addPlayer(video);
videoPlayer.init();
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});