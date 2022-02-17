Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#420

We are not wanting a separate Video variable in the test. It is the video variable currently in the test that needs to be used instead.

To help give you some structure for what you need to do, please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/u1wn3698/3/ and put in all of the given, when, and then comment sections. The defined variables in the “is called with the video element” test belong in the given section, the when section starts off empty, and the expectation is in the then section.

Then, in the currently empty when section place the addPlayer line there, using the video variable (not the “video” string, but the video variable instead) that already exists in the test as the first argument to the addPlayer() function.

#421

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/eynzp9co/1/

Was this supposed to make the script error to go away?

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      const Video = {};

      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");

      const player = {
        m: video
      };

      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
      
      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});

If I change null
player = new YT.Player(null, config);

Back to video:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);

The script error goes away. https://jsfiddle.net/2v4mckqb/1/

Do you want me to do that?

#422

No, don’t do that yet. The test isn’t setup properly and we aren’t getting a suitable error message yet.

Get rid of that god-damned annoying Video variable. What you are trying there is wrong on so many different levels.

It is the createElement video variable that must be given to the addPlayer() method instead.

#423

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/jkoLen4w/1/

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");

      const player = {
        m: video
      };

      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
      
      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});

You want me to add: videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);

To this whole thing? const video = document.createElement("video");

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/z8txse0m/1/

 describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      //given 
      const video = addPlayer.createElement("video");

      const player = {
        m: video
      };

      //when 
       videoPlayer.init();
      
      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});
#424

No I don’t.

I just want you to use video instead of Video on the addPlayer line.

That should result in an error message that YT is not defined, which is what prompts us to initialize videoPlayer before calling the addPlayer method.

1 Like
#425

https://jsfiddle.net/qdxfj5bu/1/

which is what prompts us to initialize videoPlayer before calling the addPlayer method.

How do I do that?

I don’t understand?

Am I supposed to break this in half? videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

Like this?

addPlayer(video);
videoPlayer.init();

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");

      const player = {
        m: video
      };

      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      
      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});
#426

Sorry, init was a confusing word to use.

We need to use the same technique that was used in the init tests to get YT working. That means copying the beforeEach code from the init tests down to the addPlayer tests.

That will cause another error where a function can’t be found, but that issue is easily solved too.

1 Like
#427

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/1aq4g0te/1/

Did you want me to leave it empty?

Now am I supposed to place something inside it?

 describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      beforeEach(function() {

      });

      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");

      const player = {
        m: video
      };

      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});
#428

It is also the contents of that beforeEach section that need to be copied over too.

1 Like
#429

https://jsfiddle.net/p74ureng/1/

 describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      beforeEach(function() {
        removeIframeScripts();
        iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
        stubYT(iframe);
      });

      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");

      const player = {
        m: video
      };

      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});
#430

As the test says, the beforeEach section doesn’t belong inside of the it test.

Move the beforeEach section above the it test, but still inside of the describe section.

1 Like
#431

https://jsfiddle.net/azhdcsxq/1/

describe("addPlayer", function() {
  
        beforeEach(function() {
        removeIframeScripts();
        iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
        stubYT(iframe);
      });
  
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");
      const player = {
        m: video
      };
      
      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      
      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});
#432

Hit the Tidy button to tidy up the indenting, and we’ll take care of the error that says:
ReferenceError: removeIframeScripts is not defined

The removeIframeScripts() function is currently placed inside of the init test section. That function needs to be moved up in the code so that it’s visible from both the init test section and the addPlayer test section. So move that removeIframeScripts() function up above the stubYT() function.

#433

So move that removeIframeScripts() function up above the stubYT() function.

I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/rwk163mp/1/

  removeIframeScripts();

  function stubYT(iframe) {
#434

That is not the function that you moved.

Go back to previous code to undo what you did, and try again.

1 Like
#435

https://jsfiddle.net/tquwfhx1/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  let iframe = {};
  let player = {};

  function removeIframeScripts() {
    const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
    scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
      let url = script.getAttribute("src");
      if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
        script.remove();
      }
    });
  }

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          m: video
        };
        return player
      }
    }
  }
#436

Remove the player object from the “is called with the video element” test and that this should all be properly setup, with the test appropriately failing.

#437

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lqe5youb/2/

    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");
      
      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});

Is this then changed to video where we have the test pass?

player = new YT.Player(null, config);

passes: player = new YT.Player(video, config);

https://jsfiddle.net/u3v9oafL/

#438

Yes that’s right.

Just because the test initially passes, doesn’t mean that it’s any good.
All of this refactoring has been to get the test properly passing.

We can tell that the test properly does its thing by removing what the test checks for. Changing video to null achieves that, which is why it’s now good to change null back to video.

The other way to check that the test properly works is to remove the when section of code by commenting it out. Running the page causes the test to fail, helping to confirm that the when section does its job.

Now that the test properly works, we can look over the code to find out if any other refactoring should be done.

One refactoring that should be done is in the “is called with the video element” test. The expectation checks player.m, but we don’t initially ensure that it’s not a video element. In the given section of the test we should assign player.m to be undefined.

1 Like
#439

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/2n1m9ode/

   it("is called with the video element", function() {
      //given 
      const video = document.createElement("video");
      player.m = undefined;

      //when 
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBe(video);
    });
  });
});