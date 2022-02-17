We are not wanting a separate Video variable in the test. It is the video variable currently in the test that needs to be used instead.

To help give you some structure for what you need to do, please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/u1wn3698/3/ and put in all of the given , when , and then comment sections. The defined variables in the “is called with the video element” test belong in the given section, the when section starts off empty, and the expectation is in the then section.