We are not wanting a separate
Video variable in the test. It is the
video variable currently in the test that needs to be used instead.
To help give you some structure for what you need to do, please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/u1wn3698/3/ and put in all of the
given,
when, and
then comment sections. The defined variables in the “is called with the video element” test belong in the
given section, the
when section starts off empty, and the expectation is in the
then section.
Then, in the currently empty
when section place the addPlayer line there, using the
video variable (not the “video” string, but the
video variable instead) that already exists in the test as the first argument to the addPlayer() function.