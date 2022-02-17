What am I supposed to do here that I am not understanding?

need to pass our own video variable as the first parameter into the videoPlayer.addPlayer() method,

The videoPlayer.addPlayer() method is not in here though.

I am not quite understanding. https://jsfiddle.net/rtsbvc1n/

describe("addPlayer", function() { it("is called with the video element", function() { const video = document.createElement("video"); const player = { m: video };

You want me to add this:

const stubVideo = null; videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);

Into here?