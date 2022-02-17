Where you have const, you don’t want to use const there at all. It is not a new variable that we are dealing with. Instead we want to update the already-existing player variable.
Replace const with the variable name of
player, and use an equals sign. That will cause the code to fail because the makePlayer function isn’t returning anything.
Then at the end of the makePlayer() function return
player. That will cause the code to go back to passing. and achieve out objective of updating the player variable.