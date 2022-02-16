Yes, the code should always be passing, because we are in the refactoring stage.

Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor

The main problem that we need to solve here is that the test doesn’t yet test the videoPlayer code. How is that so easy to tell? We can replace video with null, and the tests all still pass.

// player = new YT.Player(video, config); player = new YT.Player(null, config);

Make that above coding change to the videoPlayer code, because when the test gets null instead of video, we know that the test is working properly and can return the above code back to using video instead.

What we need to achieve is for the test to fail when that first argument is null, and pass when it’s video. That’s what we are working to achieve right now.

What needs to be done now is with the makePlayer() function. Instead of returning the object that’s in there, assign that object to the player variable. That results in the tests failing, but not because of the null thing that we were looking for. Then at the end of the makePlayer() function return the player variable. The tests then go back to all passing.

What that’s achieved is to give us a player variable that is updated from the makePlayer() code, and can be examined from elsewhere, such as from inside of the test itself.