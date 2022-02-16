That player needs to use
let instead. The player variable also doesn’t get defined there. That gets done from inside of the makePlayer function instead.
Code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/j781podx/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
return {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
}
}
}
Yes, the code should always be passing, because we are in the refactoring stage.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
The main problem that we need to solve here is that the test doesn’t yet test the videoPlayer code. How is that so easy to tell? We can replace video with null, and the tests all still pass.
// player = new YT.Player(video, config);
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
Make that above coding change to the videoPlayer code, because when the test gets null instead of video, we know that the test is working properly and can return the above code back to using video instead.
What we need to achieve is for the test to fail when that first argument is null, and pass when it’s video. That’s what we are working to achieve right now.
What needs to be done now is with the makePlayer() function. Instead of returning the object that’s in there, assign that object to the player variable. That results in the tests failing, but not because of the null thing that we were looking for. Then at the end of the makePlayer() function return the player variable. The tests then go back to all passing.
What that’s achieved is to give us a player variable that is updated from the makePlayer() code, and can be examined from elsewhere, such as from inside of the test itself.
I just did this:
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
https://jsfiddle.net/auojt5L4/
How do I assign it to the player variable?
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
const Player {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
Where you have const, you don’t want to use const there at all. It is not a new variable that we are dealing with. Instead we want to update the already-existing player variable.
Replace const with the variable name of
player, and use an equals sign. That will cause the code to fail because the makePlayer function isn’t returning anything.
Then at the end of the makePlayer() function return
player. That will cause the code to go back to passing. and achieve out objective of updating the player variable.
Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/u1wn3698/3/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
return player
}
}
}
The player variable is now being updated from the makePlayer() function. In the “is called with the video element” test, we next need to pass our own video variable as the first parameter into the videoPlayer.addPlayer() method,
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/s6tLk9me/2/
const stubVideo = null;
const video = {}
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, stubVideo);
How do I fix that?
Stay out of the “afterPlayerReady handler” test. That was working fine as it was and doesn’t need any changes. You need to undo all that you did in there.
What am I supposed to do here that I am not understanding?
need to pass our own video variable as the first parameter into the videoPlayer.addPlayer() method,
The
videoPlayer.addPlayer() method is not in here though.
I am not quite understanding. https://jsfiddle.net/rtsbvc1n/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
You want me to add this:
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);
Into here?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
Then add it in there. It needs to be in there. Not with a stubVideo variable, but with the video variable that’s already there in the test.
How do I fix that?
Why is that there?
Did I mess up somewhere?
- “Script error.”
https://jsfiddle.net/hs0u1o3w/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const Video = {};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
We are not wanting a separate
Video variable in the test. It is the
video variable currently in the test that needs to be used instead.
To help give you some structure for what you need to do, please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/u1wn3698/3/ and put in all of the
given,
when, and
then comment sections. The defined variables in the “is called with the video element” test belong in the
given section, the
when section starts off empty, and the expectation is in the
then section.
Then, in the currently empty
when section place the addPlayer line there, using the
video variable (not the “video” string, but the
video variable instead) that already exists in the test as the first argument to the addPlayer() function.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/eynzp9co/1/
Was this supposed to make the script error to go away?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const Video = {};
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
If I change
null
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
Back to video:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
The script error goes away. https://jsfiddle.net/2v4mckqb/1/
Do you want me to do that?
No, don’t do that yet. The test isn’t setup properly and we aren’t getting a suitable error message yet.
Get rid of that god-damned annoying
Video variable. What you are trying there is wrong on so many different levels.
It is the createElement
video variable that must be given to the addPlayer() method instead.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/jkoLen4w/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
You want me to add:
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
To this whole thing?
const video = document.createElement("video");
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/z8txse0m/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = addPlayer.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
No I don’t.
I just want you to use
video instead of
Video on the addPlayer line.
That should result in an error message that YT is not defined, which is what prompts us to initialize videoPlayer before calling the addPlayer method.
https://jsfiddle.net/qdxfj5bu/1/
which is what prompts us to initialize videoPlayer before calling the addPlayer method.
How do I do that?
I don’t understand?
Am I supposed to break this in half?
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
Like this?
addPlayer(video);
videoPlayer.init();
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Sorry, init was a confusing word to use.
We need to use the same technique that was used in the init tests to get YT working. That means copying the beforeEach code from the init tests down to the addPlayer tests.
That will cause another error where a function can’t be found, but that issue is easily solved too.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/1aq4g0te/1/
Did you want me to leave it empty?
Now am I supposed to place something inside it?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
});
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});