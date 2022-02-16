The error message says it expects undefined to be
The code passes now: https://jsfiddle.net/ekgxq8na/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(player.m);
});
});
});
You have a bad test. You shouldn’t have changed the expectation.
Undo what you did, then give the player object an
m property with a value of null instead.
I don’t think I know how to do that.
Is it similar to this?
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/o2s93mg4/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player.m = null;
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
That’s not going to help. Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/1chfw8jy/1/
Here is the empty object that’s currently in the test.
const player = {};
In the addPlayer() function are examples of objects that have several properties. For example:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config is the name of the object,
height is one of the properties,
host is another property,
width is another property of that object.
We only need one property to be added to the object in the test, and that property needs to be called
m.
I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/fL4dstnc/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: null
};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
The test now tells us
"Expected null to be <video>" which helps to confirm that the test is accessing that
m property. We now just need to change null to the video variable instead and the test will pass.
The code passes.
https://jsfiddle.net/9ubm32of/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
The code now passes, but it’s bad code right now as the code that we’re testing can be replaced with
null or something else, and the code still passes.
// player = new YT.Player(video, config);
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
That’s not good, so we need to deal with that.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
The best way to deal with that is for our YT.Player function in the test code to update the player object. That means updating that Player method in the stubYT function to do things on a separate player object, with the ultimate aim of replacing the player currently in the test with one controlled by the stubYT code.
We can make a start at that just above the stubYT function, by defining a player object just after where we use
let to define a frame variable.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/p6m829dh/3/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
const player = {};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
Now that we have a player variable, add a function parameter called
video to the makePlayer function. That way we can then add that video parameter to the player object as an
m property.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/95ag83wd/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
const player = {
m: video
};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
That player needs to use
let instead. The player variable also doesn’t get defined there. That gets done from inside of the makePlayer function instead.
Code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/j781podx/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
return {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
}
}
}
Yes, the code should always be passing, because we are in the refactoring stage.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
The main problem that we need to solve here is that the test doesn’t yet test the videoPlayer code. How is that so easy to tell? We can replace video with null, and the tests all still pass.
// player = new YT.Player(video, config);
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
Make that above coding change to the videoPlayer code, because when the test gets null instead of video, we know that the test is working properly and can return the above code back to using video instead.
What we need to achieve is for the test to fail when that first argument is null, and pass when it’s video. That’s what we are working to achieve right now.
What needs to be done now is with the makePlayer() function. Instead of returning the object that’s in there, assign that object to the player variable. That results in the tests failing, but not because of the null thing that we were looking for. Then at the end of the makePlayer() function return the player variable. The tests then go back to all passing.
What that’s achieved is to give us a player variable that is updated from the makePlayer() code, and can be examined from elsewhere, such as from inside of the test itself.
I just did this:
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
https://jsfiddle.net/auojt5L4/
How do I assign it to the player variable?
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
const Player {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
Where you have const, you don’t want to use const there at all. It is not a new variable that we are dealing with. Instead we want to update the already-existing player variable.
Replace const with the variable name of
player, and use an equals sign. That will cause the code to fail because the makePlayer function isn’t returning anything.
Then at the end of the makePlayer() function return
player. That will cause the code to go back to passing. and achieve out objective of updating the player variable.
Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/u1wn3698/3/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
return player
}
}
}
The player variable is now being updated from the makePlayer() function. In the “is called with the video element” test, we next need to pass our own video variable as the first parameter into the videoPlayer.addPlayer() method,
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/s6tLk9me/2/
const stubVideo = null;
const video = {}
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, stubVideo);
How do I fix that?