The next thing to adjust is in the expectation test. You have used a string of “video” which is not correct. You need to use the video variable instead, which has been defined just above the expectation.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/xeovh4b5/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const player = {};
const video = document.createElement("video");
//then
expect(player.m).toBeSame(video);
});
});
});
When you rename toBeSame to instead be toBe, we will have a suitable failing test.
https://jsfiddle.net/hd5uj24o/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const player = {};
const video = document.createElement("video");
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
End Step 1. Test fails 🗹 Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a suitable failing test, and can work on making it pass.
Begin Step 2. Make test pass 🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
It’s important to note that just making the test pass doesn’t result in good code. Really, It’s quite the opposite.
Commonly when writing tests the main goal is to first get a passing test using whatever ugly code you need to use. Once it all passes you then use refactoring to make the code better. That way, while you are refactoring you have the passing tests that keep you informed about if you break something that’s been tested.
To work towards getting this code passing, we need to add video to the player object. Before we can do that we need to move the player line down one, so that it’s directly underneath the createElement line.
https://jsfiddle.net/1chfw8jy/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
The error message says it expects undefined to be
<video>. Let’s try and get that undefined to be different, by giving the player object an
m property with a value of null instead.
The code passes now: https://jsfiddle.net/ekgxq8na/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(player.m);
});
});
});
You have a bad test. You shouldn’t have changed the expectation.
Undo what you did, then give the player object an
m property with a value of null instead.
I don’t think I know how to do that.
Is it similar to this?
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/o2s93mg4/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player.m = null;
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
That’s not going to help. Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/1chfw8jy/1/
Here is the empty object that’s currently in the test.
const player = {};
In the addPlayer() function are examples of objects that have several properties. For example:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config is the name of the object,
height is one of the properties,
host is another property,
width is another property of that object.
We only need one property to be added to the object in the test, and that property needs to be called
m.
I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/fL4dstnc/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: null
};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
The test now tells us
"Expected null to be <video>" which helps to confirm that the test is accessing that
m property. We now just need to change null to the video variable instead and the test will pass.
The code passes.
https://jsfiddle.net/9ubm32of/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
The code now passes, but it’s bad code right now as the code that we’re testing can be replaced with
null or something else, and the code still passes.
// player = new YT.Player(video, config);
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
That’s not good, so we need to deal with that.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
The best way to deal with that is for our YT.Player function in the test code to update the player object. That means updating that Player method in the stubYT function to do things on a separate player object, with the ultimate aim of replacing the player currently in the test with one controlled by the stubYT code.
We can make a start at that just above the stubYT function, by defining a player object just after where we use
let to define a frame variable.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/p6m829dh/3/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
const player = {};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
Now that we have a player variable, add a function parameter called
video to the makePlayer function. That way we can then add that video parameter to the player object as an
m property.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/95ag83wd/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
const player = {
m: video
};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
That player needs to use
let instead. The player variable also doesn’t get defined there. That gets done from inside of the makePlayer function instead.
Code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/j781podx/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
return {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
}
}
}