End Step 1. Test fails 🗹 Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

We now have a suitable failing test, and can work on making it pass.

Begin Step 2. Make test pass 🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor

It’s important to note that just making the test pass doesn’t result in good code. Really, It’s quite the opposite.

Commonly when writing tests the main goal is to first get a passing test using whatever ugly code you need to use. Once it all passes you then use refactoring to make the code better. That way, while you are refactoring you have the passing tests that keep you informed about if you break something that’s been tested.

To work towards getting this code passing, we need to add video to the player object. Before we can do that we need to move the player line down one, so that it’s directly underneath the createElement line.