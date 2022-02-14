The
it line with the description needs a second parameter, which is a function. Inside of that function is where the test is contained. What I’m describing is just like how all of the other tests are structured.
The
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/7c0e8q3y/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element");
function somethingHere() {
video = document.createElement("video");
}
});
});
No, that’s not correct. The function needs to be the second parameter of the
it line.
You can use any of the other
it tests in the code as an example of the appropriate structure.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/tw9scpjg/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
video = document.createElement("video");
});
});
});
Okay, get rid of the blank lines please after the start of each function and before the end of each function. What that means in regard to the test that you posted is to get rid of all the blank lines that are currently in the test.
After that, please complete what we need to do to achieve a suitably failing test.
The reason that we’re checking player.m is that that’s the location that the YT addPlayer code places a reference to the video element, so we might as well emulate that for consistency, and it helps to provide good direction for us to gain access to a player object for testing other things too.
I can get rid of the blank lines when I am up to refactoring.
It helps me to see a space there.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/bm5tyzj2/1/
I don’t know how to do this.
Is this part right?
create a video variable using createElement
video = document.createElement("video");
My head is confused.
Can this be done in smaller steps.
Is any of this good?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
let video;
let player;
function stubYT(player) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
m: player
};
}
}
}
beforeEach(function() {
video = document.createElement("video");
stubYT(video);
});
//then
expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
});
});
});
Remove everything from inside of the test, except for the createElement and expect lines.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/t71vk5am/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
video = document.createElement("video");
//then
expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
});
});
});
Then I added a player variable: https://jsfiddle.net/6utf18z3/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const player = {};
video = document.createElement("video");
//then
expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
});
});
});
Okay, you got it.
The createElement line needs to use const to define the video variable. Without that you are defining a global variable from inside of the test, and that is bad bad bad.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/6vwxnr1e/1/
TypeError: expect(…).toBeSame is not a function
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const player = {};
const video = document.createElement("video");
//then
expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
});
});
});
The next thing to adjust is in the expectation test. You have used a string of “video” which is not correct. You need to use the video variable instead, which has been defined just above the expectation.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/xeovh4b5/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const player = {};
const video = document.createElement("video");
//then
expect(player.m).toBeSame(video);
});
});
});
When you rename toBeSame to instead be toBe, we will have a suitable failing test.
https://jsfiddle.net/hd5uj24o/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const player = {};
const video = document.createElement("video");
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
End Step 1. Test fails 🗹 Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a suitable failing test, and can work on making it pass.
Begin Step 2. Make test pass 🗹 Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
It’s important to note that just making the test pass doesn’t result in good code. Really, It’s quite the opposite.
Commonly when writing tests the main goal is to first get a passing test using whatever ugly code you need to use. Once it all passes you then use refactoring to make the code better. That way, while you are refactoring you have the passing tests that keep you informed about if you break something that’s been tested.
To work towards getting this code passing, we need to add video to the player object. Before we can do that we need to move the player line down one, so that it’s directly underneath the createElement line.
https://jsfiddle.net/1chfw8jy/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
The error message says it expects undefined to be
<video>. Let’s try and get that undefined to be different, by giving the player object an
m property with a value of null instead.
The code passes now: https://jsfiddle.net/ekgxq8na/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(player.m);
});
});
});
You have a bad test. You shouldn’t have changed the expectation.
Undo what you did, then give the player object an
m property with a value of null instead.
I don’t think I know how to do that.
Is it similar to this?
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/o2s93mg4/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player.m = null;
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});