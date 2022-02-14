Okay, get rid of the blank lines please after the start of each function and before the end of each function. What that means in regard to the test that you posted is to get rid of all the blank lines that are currently in the test.

After that, please complete what we need to do to achieve a suitably failing test.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: in our first addPlayer test we can create a video variable using createElement, and expect that player.m is the same as that video variable.

The reason that we’re checking player.m is that that’s the location that the YT addPlayer code places a reference to the video element, so we might as well emulate that for consistency, and it helps to provide good direction for us to gain access to a player object for testing other things too.