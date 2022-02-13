Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#369

Yes, that is all you were being asked to do. To pass that stubVideo variable to the addPlayer() method.

The final adjustments to be done are to remove unneeded blank lines. There is a blank line between those two stubVideo lines that needs to be removed.

Also, all throughout your code, including the videoPlayer code, there is a blank line directly after the start of many function lines. All of those blank lines at the top of a function need to be removed too.

#370

Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/pjezLvc8/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  let iframe;

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer() {
        return {
          h: iframe
        };
      }
    }
  }

  function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
    const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {

    });
    el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
  }
  describe("init", function() {
    function removeIframeScripts() {
      const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
      scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
        let url = script.getAttribute("src");
        if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
          script.remove();
        }
      });
    }
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
      videoPlayer.init();
      expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
    });
    it("loads iframe script", function() {
      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      //when
      videoPlayer.init();

      //then
      expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });
    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
      });
      const stubVideo = null;
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);

      //when
      simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {

    it();
  });
});
#371

There are some blanks lines a the top of a function that still need to be done, at lines 153 and line 35.

After those there is one final bit of refactoring that I’ve noticed, but we’ll get to that when the last of those blank lines have been taken care of.

#372

Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/q0hzdwky/

#373

Thank you. The last part I noticed is in regard to this CustomEvent code.

    const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {

    });

That the CustomEvent function has an empty object as the second argument to the function. That second argument is leftover from where the code was copied from. There is no need for that second argument. The empty object that is the second argument, needs to be removed.

And while we’re there, the single quotes really should be made consistent with the rest of the code, by using double quotes instead of the single quotes.

#374

Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/32c7x9ta/1/

#375

End Step 3. Code is refactored 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

The refactoring is all done, so we can cycle back to the start of the process.

Begin Step 1. A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

To get the next suitably failing test we need to understand what needs testing.

The addPlayer section is what we are testing next. Yes we used some of it in the init section, but that was for the purpose of testing the init code. For the addPlayer tests we need to test all that the addPlayer method is expected to do.

The addPlayer method has a function parameter so calling that with an argument is expected. It’s not expected for that function to be called with zero arguments, so testing that isn’t useful at this stage, at least until we understand what is expected from using an argument. The next plan of attack is to understand what the addPlayer method does with its function argument.

  function addPlayer(video) {
    ...
    player = new YT.Player(video, config);
  }

The YouTube YT.addPlayer() code copies the video element to a property called m. We have no interest in completely replicating what the youtube addPlayer method does, but we can save aside the video variable that the videoPlayer.addPlayer method uses, and check things from there.

Our first test in the addPlayer section is going to be called “is called with the video element”

We have control over that YT.Player method, thanks to our fakeYT function we can save information out to a player variable under our own control. We will eventually connect things together, but in our first addPlayer test we can create a video variable using createElement, and expect that player.m is the same as that video variable.

That will give us a suitable failing test, after which we can work to make it pass.

#376

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/mwdotr1v/

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element");
    
  });
});

create a video variable using createElement

Like this?

video = document.createElement("video");

That goes in here?

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element");
    video = document.createElement("video");
  });
});
#377

The it line with the description needs a second parameter, which is a function. Inside of that function is where the test is contained. What I’m describing is just like how all of the other tests are structured.

https://jasmine.github.io/tutorials/your_first_suite

#380

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/7c0e8q3y/1/

 describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element");

    function somethingHere() {

      video = document.createElement("video");
    }
  });
});
#381

No, that’s not correct. The function needs to be the second parameter of the it line.

You can use any of the other it tests in the code as an example of the appropriate structure.

#382

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/tw9scpjg/1/


  describe("addPlayer", function() {

    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      video = document.createElement("video");

    });
  });
});
#383

Okay, get rid of the blank lines please after the start of each function and before the end of each function. What that means in regard to the test that you posted is to get rid of all the blank lines that are currently in the test.

After that, please complete what we need to do to achieve a suitably failing test.

The reason that we’re checking player.m is that that’s the location that the YT addPlayer code places a reference to the video element, so we might as well emulate that for consistency, and it helps to provide good direction for us to gain access to a player object for testing other things too.

#384

I can get rid of the blank lines when I am up to refactoring.

It helps me to see a space there.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/bm5tyzj2/1/

I don’t know how to do this.

Is this part right?

create a video variable using createElement

video = document.createElement("video");

My head is confused.

Can this be done in smaller steps.

Is any of this good?

  describe("addPlayer", function() {

    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      let video;
      let player;

      function stubYT(player) {
        window.YT = {
          Player: function makePlayer() {
            return {
              m: player
            };
          }
        }
      }

      beforeEach(function() {
        video = document.createElement("video");
        stubYT(video);
      });

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
    });
  });
});
#385

Remove everything from inside of the test, except for the createElement and expect lines.

#386

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/t71vk5am/1/

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      video = document.createElement("video");

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
    });
  });
});

Then I added a player variable: https://jsfiddle.net/6utf18z3/1/

 describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      const player = {};
      video = document.createElement("video");

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
    });
  });
});
#387

Okay, you got it.

The createElement line needs to use const to define the video variable. Without that you are defining a global variable from inside of the test, and that is bad bad bad.

#388

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/6vwxnr1e/1/

TypeError: expect(…).toBeSame is not a function

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      const player = {};
      const video = document.createElement("video");

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBeSame("video");
    });
  });
});
#389

The next thing to adjust is in the expectation test. You have used a string of “video” which is not correct. You need to use the video variable instead, which has been defined just above the expectation.

#390

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/xeovh4b5/1/

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    it("is called with the video element", function() {
      const player = {};
      const video = document.createElement("video");

      //then
      expect(player.m).toBeSame(video);
    });
  });
});