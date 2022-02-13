What exactly am I supposed to be doing?
First thing?
Step 1.
I do not know the first thing I need to be doing now.
You are supposed to be understanding what a method is, so that you can then do the following:
I’m still confused.
const stubVideo = null;
Then I am supposed to do something else.
Which is where my head gets confused.
I am supposed to do what?
To break down what I need to do next.
the addPlayer method gets added to this?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
No, we’re not doing anything with that until after the refactoring is complete.
The refactoring that we’re doing is in regard to the following test from https://jsfiddle.net/faguzryw/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
});
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
From the following that you need to do:
You have done the first part. You just need to do the rest of that there now.
Let me try and approach this from a different direction. It feels like the kind of detail that’s used to tell someone how to write words on a piece of lined paper, but here goes.
The addPlayer() function has a function parameter of
video.
function addPlayer(video) {
...
}
You have a method call with no function arguments.
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
That method really needs a function argument.
The
fakeVideo variable is intended to be that function argument.
So use that
fakeVideo variable as the function argument when calling the addPlayer() method.
I don’t know what kind of blind-spot you are having with this, but all you need to do is to add
fakeVideo into the function argument section, which is inside of the empty parenthesis.
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/28k7rvsu/
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);
Can progress be made from there?
Yes, that is all you were being asked to do. To pass that stubVideo variable to the addPlayer() method.
The final adjustments to be done are to remove unneeded blank lines. There is a blank line between those two stubVideo lines that needs to be removed.
Also, all throughout your code, including the videoPlayer code, there is a blank line directly after the start of many function lines. All of those blank lines at the top of a function need to be removed too.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/pjezLvc8/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init();
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
});
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
There are some blanks lines a the top of a function that still need to be done, at lines 153 and line 35.
After those there is one final bit of refactoring that I’ve noticed, but we’ll get to that when the last of those blank lines have been taken care of.
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/q0hzdwky/
Thank you. The last part I noticed is in regard to this CustomEvent code.
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
That the CustomEvent function has an empty object as the second argument to the function. That second argument is leftover from where the code was copied from. There is no need for that second argument. The empty object that is the second argument, needs to be removed.
And while we’re there, the single quotes really should be made consistent with the rest of the code, by using double quotes instead of the single quotes.
End Step 3. Code is refactored 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor
The refactoring is all done, so we can cycle back to the start of the process.
Begin Step 1. A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
To get the next suitably failing test we need to understand what needs testing.
The addPlayer section is what we are testing next. Yes we used some of it in the init section, but that was for the purpose of testing the init code. For the addPlayer tests we need to test all that the addPlayer method is expected to do.
The addPlayer method has a function parameter so calling that with an argument is expected. It’s not expected for that function to be called with zero arguments, so testing that isn’t useful at this stage, at least until we understand what is expected from using an argument. The next plan of attack is to understand what the addPlayer method does with its function argument.
function addPlayer(video) {
...
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
}
The YouTube YT.addPlayer() code copies the video element to a property called m. We have no interest in completely replicating what the youtube addPlayer method does, but we can save aside the video variable that the videoPlayer.addPlayer method uses, and check things from there.
Our first test in the addPlayer section is going to be called “is called with the video element”
We have control over that YT.Player method, thanks to our fakeYT function we can save information out to a player variable under our own control. We will eventually connect things together, but in our first addPlayer test we can create a video variable using createElement, and expect that
player.m is the same as that video variable.
That will give us a suitable failing test, after which we can work to make it pass.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/mwdotr1v/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element");
});
});
create a video variable using createElement
Like this?
video = document.createElement("video");
That goes in here?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element");
video = document.createElement("video");
});
});
The
it line with the description needs a second parameter, which is a function. Inside of that function is where the test is contained. What I’m describing is just like how all of the other tests are structured.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/7c0e8q3y/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element");
function somethingHere() {
video = document.createElement("video");
}
});
});
No, that’s not correct. The function needs to be the second parameter of the
it line.
You can use any of the other
it tests in the code as an example of the appropriate structure.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/tw9scpjg/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
video = document.createElement("video");
});
});
});
Okay, get rid of the blank lines please after the start of each function and before the end of each function. What that means in regard to the test that you posted is to get rid of all the blank lines that are currently in the test.
After that, please complete what we need to do to achieve a suitably failing test.
The reason that we’re checking player.m is that that’s the location that the YT addPlayer code places a reference to the video element, so we might as well emulate that for consistency, and it helps to provide good direction for us to gain access to a player object for testing other things too.
I can get rid of the blank lines when I am up to refactoring.
It helps me to see a space there.