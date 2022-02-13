End Step 3. Code is refactored 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

The refactoring is all done, so we can cycle back to the start of the process.

Begin Step 1. A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

To get the next suitably failing test we need to understand what needs testing.

The addPlayer section is what we are testing next. Yes we used some of it in the init section, but that was for the purpose of testing the init code. For the addPlayer tests we need to test all that the addPlayer method is expected to do.

The addPlayer method has a function parameter so calling that with an argument is expected. It’s not expected for that function to be called with zero arguments, so testing that isn’t useful at this stage, at least until we understand what is expected from using an argument. The next plan of attack is to understand what the addPlayer method does with its function argument.

function addPlayer(video) { ... player = new YT.Player(video, config); }

The YouTube YT.addPlayer() code copies the video element to a property called m. We have no interest in completely replicating what the youtube addPlayer method does, but we can save aside the video variable that the videoPlayer.addPlayer method uses, and check things from there.

Our first test in the addPlayer section is going to be called “is called with the video element”

We have control over that YT.Player method, thanks to our fakeYT function we can save information out to a player variable under our own control. We will eventually connect things together, but in our first addPlayer test we can create a video variable using createElement, and expect that player.m is the same as that video variable.

That will give us a suitable failing test, after which we can work to make it pass.