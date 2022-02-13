No, you are not supposed to add any code from that post.
You are supposed to understand what is a method. I might have to explain further this time, simplifying things down even more.
Here is an object
const greeting = {
message: "Hello ",
greet: function (name) {
console.log(anObject.message + name);
}
};
The greeting variable is an object.
In that object is message, which is a property. You can tell that it’s a property because it’s a simple value, in this case being a string consisting of "Hello "
In that object is also a method called greet. That method is also a property of the object, but because that property is a function, it also known of as a method. Methods are object properties that are functions.
When you use that method, for example as:
greeting.greet("Paul")
greeting is the object, and greet is the method.
greeting.greet("Paul")
↑
-----------------------object
greeting.greet("Paul")
↑
----------------method
After the fullstop, when a function is called, that function is known of as a method.