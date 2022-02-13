asasass: asasass: Thank you for explaining that to me. Am I supposed to add: function addPlayer() { return; } const someObject = (function makeObject() { return { addPlayer: addPlayer }; }());

No, you are not supposed to add any code from that post.

You are supposed to understand what is a method. I might have to explain further this time, simplifying things down even more.

Here is an object

const greeting = { message: "Hello ", greet: function (name) { console.log(anObject.message + name); } };

The greeting variable is an object.

In that object is message, which is a property. You can tell that it’s a property because it’s a simple value, in this case being a string consisting of "Hello "

In that object is also a method called greet. That method is also a property of the object, but because that property is a function, it also known of as a method. Methods are object properties that are functions.

When you use that method, for example as:

greeting.greet("Paul")

greeting is the object, and greet is the method.

greeting.greet("Paul") ↑ -----------------------object

greeting.greet("Paul") ↑ ----------------method

After the fullstop, when a function is called, that function is known of as a method.