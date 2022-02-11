I told you before that we aren’t moving on to the addPlayer tests until this refactoring is done, and that’s still the way things are.

Here is the code that needs to be updated. Yes, it is an addPlayer line but it’s not in the addPlayer section of tests. It’s in the init section of tests.

asasass: asasass: const stubVideo = null; videoPlayer.addPlayer();

From what you have demonstrated here, you are failing to understand what I am telling you. Therefore, I think that I need to give you more details to help you understand what I have been saying.

Here’s what you have been asked to do.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: we need to create a dummy video variable called stubVideo which is just assigned a value of null, and pass that stubVideo variable to the addPlayer method.

When we talk about a method, what we mean by that is a function that is assigned as a property on an object.

Here is an example of an object, an empty object in this case:

var someObject = {}

And here is a property being defined in that object:

var someObject = { addPlayer: undefined }

That property doesn’t have to be undefined, it can be defined as other things such as a string or a number of a boolean.

Currently that addPlayer property is just a property of the object.

We can assign other things to that addPlayer property, such as a function:

var someObject = { addPlayer: function doSomething() { return; } }

When a function is assigned to that addPlayer property, the addPlayer property can now be described as being a method of the object. Objects are understood to have both properties and methods. Properties are basic values, such as undefined, number, string, booleans. Methods are also properties, but have a more special understanding of being functions that can be called, instead of being basic values.

The function doesn’t have to be defined directly inside of the object either. The function can be defined separately elsewhere too.

function doSomething() { return; } var someObject = { addPlayer: doSomething }

That way, the “addPlayer” property refers to the doSomething() function.

We can do the same thing when the property name and the function name are the same too.

function addPlayer() { return; } var someObject = { addPlayer: addPlayer }

Left of the colon is the property name, and right of the colon is what we are assigning to that property.

Sometimes we use a string for the property name, to help make it more clear that the property name is just a name.

function addPlayer() { return; } var someObject = { "addPlayer": addPlayer }

That someObject object can also be assigned from another function. All you need is for a function to return an object.

function addPlayer() { return; } function makeObject() { return { addPlayer: addPlayer }; } var someObject = makeObject();

and instead of executing the createObject() function after defining the createObject() function, that createObject() function can be executed at the same time too.

function addPlayer() { return; } var someObject = (function makeObject() { return { addPlayer: addPlayer }; }());

And that is basically which is being done by the videoPlayer code, where the returned object has methods assigned to it, one of them being the addPlayer function.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { ... return { addPlayer, init, play }; }());

The addPlayer method is accessed via the {…} object, which is assigned to the videoPlayer variable name. You see the addPlayer method being used in the code as videoPlayer.addPlayer()

That is what is meant when it comes to the addPlayer method.

Does that help you to understand things a bit better now?