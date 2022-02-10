https://jsfiddle.net/76nL5vmd/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
Good, that’s a suitable placeholder for the next test. There is more refactoring to be done now though.
The iframe variable needs to be handled better. The existing solution with a separate iframe variable can be improved. Here’s what happens currently with that iframe variable.
let iframe; // 1. iframe is defined
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe // 3. iframe is in player
};
}
}
}
...
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe"); // 2. iframe is assigned
stubYT();
});
...
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
...
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe); // 4. iframe is used
...
})
Because the iframe variable is being defined in the beforeEach() section and stubYT() is immediately being called which uses that iframe variable, a better design is to pass the iframe variable into the stubYT() function.
How we do that is to update the stubYT() function definition to have iframe as its first parameter, which causes the test to break because that function isn’t getting the parameter that it needs. Then in the beforeEach function we call stubYT() with iframe as the first argument, which causes the test return back to passing.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lz8u29f0/
let iframe;
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
The next thing that needs to be done is to move the beforeEach code. Currently stubYT() is being run before the init section, and before the addPlayer section, which isn’t good enough. It needs to run before each test in those sections.
To start achieving that, the beforeEach section that has iframe and stubYT() needs to be moved into the init section’s beforeEach.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/voarqt31/
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
removeIframeScripts();
});
They need to be below the removeIframeScripts() function call.
https://jsfiddle.net/f75hLunm/
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
What other refactoring needs to be done now?
The test “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” has an empty object on the init line. That is not how we are supposed to use the init method. These tests also act as documentation of how the code is supposed to be used.
Instead of having an empty object, removing that empty object tells us that the videoPlayer code cannot be inited with no parameters, and that a property of afterPlayerReady is expected.
It’s not good for the init function to always require that afterPlayerReady property. It can be beneficial to init with no afterPlayerReady property, so let’s make a small adjustment to achieve that.
The videoPlayer code can be updated so that the addEvents() function parameter has a default value of an empty object.
function addEvents(handlers = {}) {
And that way, the tests make better sense, where init can be called with no properties, instead of an empty object.
The “loads iframe script” test has several issues in there too. The blank line above the
given comment should be removed, and a
when comment is needed above the init line, and the init line can have the empty object removed from the function call.
The “afterPlayerReady handler” test should also have a blank line before the
when and
then sections.
https://jsfiddle.net/cbtjwny8/2/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
//
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
The “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” test still has an empty object that should be removed from the init line.
Also, the addPlayer() method that we’ve used really shouldn’t have no function arguments. That addPlayer() method expects a
video argument, so in the “afterPlayerReady handler” test we need to create a dummy video variable called
stubVideo which is just assigned a value of null, and pass that stubVideo variable to the addPlayer method.
That way, our use of the addPlayer() method won’t mislead us into thinking that we can correctly use addPlayer() with no arguments.
After that we should be all done with the refactoring.
You might hear of stubs or fakes or mocks or spies when it comes to testing, and all of them serve very different purposes.
First do this:
https://jsfiddle.net/y0cuxzh5/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init();
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
stubVideo: null
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
//
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
Next this?
and pass that stubVideo variable to the addPlayer method.
I don’t think I did that, but how come I forgot how to do that.
My mind is drawing a blank.
Is that right?
This? https://jsfiddle.net/rj1nmsw7/1/
or was I supposed to do something else?
I am not quite sure.
describe("addPlayer", function() {
const stubVideo = null;
it();
});
});
This part has been done. Well done.
Here’s the other part that you were asked to do.
That part has not been done. You have incorrectly added a stubVideo property to the init object, and have also failed to achieve the desired outcome in regard to the addPlayer() method. You were not asked to add a property to the init object. You were instead asked to create a variable called stubVideo.
I’m confused.
This is wrong then:
How do I fix this?
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
stubVideo: null
});
You wanted me to do this?
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
});
Then I do something here:
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
Yes, but do it after that init section of code. That doesn’t mean putting it on the line directly below the videoPlayer.init line either. The init section of code includes the lines below it until (and including) the closing curly brace and parenthesis.
The reason for putting stubVideo below that, is that directly below that further is the addPlayer line in which you need to give stubVideo as the function argument.
No, nothing is being done there until the existing refactoring is completed.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/faguzryw/
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
});
const stubVideo = null;
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
Is this a function argument?
stubVideo(null);
I add that to here?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
That would be wrong I think.
I don’t understand.
I told you before that we aren’t moving on to the addPlayer tests until this refactoring is done, and that’s still the way things are.
Here is the code that needs to be updated. Yes, it is an addPlayer line but it’s not in the addPlayer section of tests. It’s in the init section of tests.
From what you have demonstrated here, you are failing to understand what I am telling you. Therefore, I think that I need to give you more details to help you understand what I have been saying.
Here’s what you have been asked to do.
When we talk about a method, what we mean by that is a function that is assigned as a property on an object.
Here is an example of an object, an empty object in this case:
var someObject = {}
And here is a property being defined in that object:
var someObject = {
addPlayer: undefined
}
That property doesn’t have to be undefined, it can be defined as other things such as a string or a number of a boolean.
Currently that addPlayer property is just a property of the object.
We can assign other things to that addPlayer property, such as a function:
var someObject = {
addPlayer: function doSomething() {
return;
}
}
When a function is assigned to that addPlayer property, the addPlayer property can now be described as being a method of the object. Objects are understood to have both properties and methods. Properties are basic values, such as undefined, number, string, booleans. Methods are also properties, but have a more special understanding of being functions that can be called, instead of being basic values.
The function doesn’t have to be defined directly inside of the object either. The function can be defined separately elsewhere too.
function doSomething() {
return;
}
var someObject = {
addPlayer: doSomething
}
That way, the “addPlayer” property refers to the doSomething() function.
We can do the same thing when the property name and the function name are the same too.
function addPlayer() {
return;
}
var someObject = {
addPlayer: addPlayer
}
Left of the colon is the property name, and right of the colon is what we are assigning to that property.
Sometimes we use a string for the property name, to help make it more clear that the property name is just a name.
function addPlayer() {
return;
}
var someObject = {
"addPlayer": addPlayer
}
That someObject object can also be assigned from another function. All you need is for a function to return an object.
function addPlayer() {
return;
}
function makeObject() {
return {
addPlayer: addPlayer
};
}
var someObject = makeObject();
and instead of executing the createObject() function after defining the createObject() function, that createObject() function can be executed at the same time too.
function addPlayer() {
return;
}
var someObject = (function makeObject() {
return {
addPlayer: addPlayer
};
}());
And that is basically which is being done by the videoPlayer code, where the returned object has methods assigned to it, one of them being the addPlayer function.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
...
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
}());
The addPlayer method is accessed via the {…} object, which is assigned to the videoPlayer variable name. You see the addPlayer method being used in the code as videoPlayer.addPlayer()
That is what is meant when it comes to the addPlayer method.
Does that help you to understand things a bit better now?
Thank you for explaining that to me.
Am I supposed to add:
function addPlayer() {
return;
}
const someObject = (function makeObject() {
return {
addPlayer: addPlayer
};
}());
To this?
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
someObject gets changed to
stubVideo ?
https://jsfiddle.net/favjq0kg/1/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy,
});
function addPlayer() {
return;
}
const stubVideo = (function makeObject() {
return {
addPlayer: addPlayer
};
}());
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
//
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
No, you are not supposed to add any code from that post.
You are supposed to understand what is a method. I might have to explain further this time, simplifying things down even more.
Here is an object
const greeting = {
message: "Hello ",
greet: function (name) {
console.log(anObject.message + name);
}
};
The greeting variable is an object.
In that object is message, which is a property. You can tell that it’s a property because it’s a simple value, in this case being a string consisting of "Hello "
In that object is also a method called greet. That method is also a property of the object, but because that property is a function, it also known of as a method. Methods are object properties that are functions.
When you use that method, for example as:
greeting.greet("Paul")
greeting is the object, and greet is the method.
greeting.greet("Paul")
↑
-----------------------object
greeting.greet("Paul")
↑
----------------method
After the fullstop, when a function is called, that function is known of as a method.
What exactly am I supposed to be doing?
First thing?
Step 1.