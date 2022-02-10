What other refactoring needs to be done now?

The test “makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available” has an empty object on the init line. That is not how we are supposed to use the init method. These tests also act as documentation of how the code is supposed to be used.

Instead of having an empty object, removing that empty object tells us that the videoPlayer code cannot be inited with no parameters, and that a property of afterPlayerReady is expected.

It’s not good for the init function to always require that afterPlayerReady property. It can be beneficial to init with no afterPlayerReady property, so let’s make a small adjustment to achieve that.

The videoPlayer code can be updated so that the addEvents() function parameter has a default value of an empty object.

function addEvents(handlers = {}) {

And that way, the tests make better sense, where init can be called with no properties, instead of an empty object.

The “loads iframe script” test has several issues in there too. The blank line above the given comment should be removed, and a when comment is needed above the init line, and the init line can have the empty object removed from the function call.