asasass: asasass: Are we up to refactoring now?

Step 2. Test passes 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor

The test passes and we move on to the next stage.

Step 3. Refactor the code 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor

The first piece of refactoring that needs to occur is to move the addPlayer test, because it has videoPlayer.init() behaviour that more properly belongs in the init section.

How we do that is to move the addPlayer test to the end of the init tests section, which will break things, then move everything else from the addPlayer section up above the describe init section. That way it is visible to both the init section and the addPlayer section.

We are then told that the addPlayer section it empty, so place an empty it() section in there and things go back to passing.

There are then other refactorings to be done after that, but we’ll get this first lot done first.