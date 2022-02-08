That’s because el is not the iframe element that was defined in the beforeEach section, you’ve made it a bloody string!
simulateAfterPlayerReady("iframe");
The line above it that assigns the iframe variable must be removed too.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/oyfnuz7g/
Expected spy afterPlayerReady-handler to have been called.
My guess was to do this:
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
simulateAfterPlayerReady(afterPlayerReadySpy);
But that seems to be wrong.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/oyfnuz7g/
// when comment before that addPlayer line
iframe
There should be no blank lines in the test other than a blank line just before the
when comment, and a blank line just before the
then comment.
The init puts the spy in place before the addPlayer function call, and afterwards the simulate will cause the event to trigger that spy. We can now uncomment the addPlayer line which adds that event to the iframe element, and the failing test becomes a passing test.
I’m confused:
You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/xzc1n70r/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
simulateAfterPlayerReady("iframe");
That doesn’t make sense.
I’m stuck.
Yes, good spotting. That is not the right place for it.
There is another addPlayer in the function that it goes below instead.
You also insist on using a string for
iframe. That is wrong. Stop doing that.
I have this:https://jsfiddle.net/cr1yk8nt/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
If this is still a string, I don’t understand what it needs to be.
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
That was never ever a string for that. You had the wrong idea with that.
The addPlayer and simulate parts need to go after the init part of the code, so that the order is:
The test will then pass.
Are we up to refactoring now?
How do I do that, what needs to be done?
passes: https://jsfiddle.net/Ljq5h6k4/3/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Step 2. Test passes 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test passes and we move on to the next stage.
Step 3. Refactor the code 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
The first piece of refactoring that needs to occur is to move the addPlayer test, because it has videoPlayer.init() behaviour that more properly belongs in the init section.
How we do that is to move the addPlayer test to the end of the init tests section, which will break things, then move everything else from the addPlayer section up above the describe init section. That way it is visible to both the init section and the addPlayer section.
We are then told that the addPlayer section it empty, so place an empty it() section in there and things go back to passing.
There are then other refactorings to be done after that, but we’ll get this first lot done first.
I always have trouble doing this.
move the addPlayer test to the end of the init tests section
Where is addPlayer now?
This is very confusing for me to figure out.
That is way too much.
You want me to empty out the entire addPlayer test and place it there?
My head feels scrambled.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Yes.
The work we’ve done there is still of benefit to other future addPlayer tests, but is of benefit now also to that init test. That’s why the support code is moved up to a location of mutual benefit to both the init section and the addPlayer section.
The “with no parameters” test though needs to move to the end of the init section of tests.
It would also help to rename that test from “with no parameters” to something more meaningful, such as “afterPlayerReady handler”
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/8mbdu34y/2/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it()
});
});
//
});
The “afterPlayerReady handler” test is in the wrong place. That needs to be moved to the end of the init section of tests.
Also, the addPlayer section is currently inside of the init section. That is very wrong. The addPlayer section needs to be moved down out of the init section, but still be inside of the videoPlayer tests section.
This is all confusing.
The “afterPlayerReady handler” test is in the wrong place. That needs to be moved to the end of the init section of tests.
But Inside the init section, or outside the init section?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/2j71xmv9/6/
Is it still wrong?
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
//
describe("addPlayer", function() {
});
});
Are you being deliberately obtuse?
I said that it belongs in the init section. That means inside, not outside.
I said to the end of the init section. That means inside of and more specifically, at the end of the init section.
I said to the end of the init section. That also means inside of the init section and more specifically at the end of the init section.
None of those mean outside.
When I need to move around lots of code sections, it gets confusing.
I can’t do this I keep doing everything wrong.
What needs to be fixed here? https://jsfiddle.net/2j71xmv9/6/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
Is inside the init section
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
//
describe("addPlayer", function() {
});
});
Step 3. Refactor the code 🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☒ Refactor
We are still at step 3 of the cycle, as more refactoring needs to be done.
The test tells that you have a describe section that has no tests inside.
I told you what to do about that in a recent post #334
https://jsfiddle.net/76nL5vmd/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it();
});
});
Good, that’s a suitable placeholder for the next test. There is more refactoring to be done now though.
The iframe variable needs to be handled better. The existing solution with a separate iframe variable can be improved. Here’s what happens currently with that iframe variable.
let iframe; // 1. iframe is defined
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe // 3. iframe is in player
};
}
}
}
...
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe"); // 2. iframe is assigned
stubYT();
});
...
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
...
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe); // 4. iframe is used
...
})
Because the iframe variable is being defined in the beforeEach() section and stubYT() is immediately being called which uses that iframe variable, a better design is to pass the iframe variable into the stubYT() function.
How we do that is to update the stubYT() function definition to have iframe as its first parameter, which causes the test to break because that function isn’t getting the parameter that it needs. Then in the beforeEach function we call stubYT() with iframe as the first argument, which causes the test return back to passing.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lz8u29f0/
let iframe;
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});