asasass: asasass: simulate the afterPlayerReady event on that iframe variable How do I do that?

We need a function that dispatches the afterPlayerReady event on an element.

We can copy a simulate event function from a different Jasmine test that we’ve done recently, and place it before the beforeEach section. We will update that simulate function so that it’s a simulateAfterPlayerReady() function that has an el function parameter. We will end up calling that function later on using the iframe element. In the simulateAfterPlayerReady() function we will use that el parameter to dispatch a CustomEvent to trigger the “afterPlayerReady” event.